India in 2 minutes: Farmers continue protest after talks fail

Farmers continue protest after talks fail

Thousands of farmers gathered at a grain market outside New Delhi on Tuesday in protest against new agricultural laws they say threaten their livelihood.

After initial talks with government officials failed, the farmers marched from the market to the main government office in Haryana's Karnal district to press their demand.

Some farm union leaders have been arrested by the Haryana police, but the farmers said they are going to continue their agitation.

One dead, at least 35 missing after boat capsizes on Brahmaputra

One woman died, while at least 35 people went missing after a boat with more than 120 people on board sank in the Brahmaputra river following a collision with another vessel near Neamati Ghat in Assam's Jorhat district on Wednesday.

The collision occurred when the private boat Ma Kamala was headed to Majuli from Nimati Ghat and the government-owned ferry Tripkai was coming in from Majuli.

Clips from the accident showed Ma Kamala capsizing after the collision, as some passengers tried to hold on to it while others jumped into the water to save themselves.

Disaster management personnel located the capsized boat about 350 metres from the riverbank.

Court backs shorter dose gap for for AstraZeneca vaccine payers

The Kerala High Court on Monday ordered the government to offer a choice of a shorter four-week gap between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to those ready to pay - down from 12 to 16 weeks now.

India doubled the gap between doses of the locally-produced Covishield vaccine in May to help stretch scarce supplies and give at least one dose to 57 per cent of its 944 million adults. But just 17 per cent have been fully immunised.

Bihar MLA caught in underwear on train

Janata Dal-United leader and Bihar MLA Gopal Mandal grabbed eyeballs after he was spotted roaming in his undergarments while travelling on a train on Sept 2.

When co-passengers objected to his behaviour, Mr Mandal allegedly created a ruckus, abused them and threatened to shoot them.

He later said: "I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey."

India's first ballistic missile tracking ship ready for launch

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is expected to commission India's first satellite and ballistic missile tracking ship Dhruv in Visakhapatnam today.

Built by Hindustan Shipyard in collaboration with Defence Research and Development Organisation and National Technical Research Organisation, INS Dhruv also has the capability to map ocean beds for research and detection of enemy submarines.

Eleven properties linked to Sasikala seized

The Income Tax Department has seized 11 properties belonging to expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader V.K. Sasikala and her close relatives T.T.V. Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi.

The properties, spread across 24 acres of land in Payanoor village and worth around Rs100 crore ($18.2 million), was allegedly purchased by Ms Sasikala in 1991 and 1996 when the late J. Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Bombs hurled outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's house

Three bombs were hurled outside the house of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh at Jagaddal in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday despite security presence.

The bombs hit a gate but noone was injured. The BJP leader was in Delhi at the time of the incident. Police later detained two persons.

UP cop resigns after being trolled for Instagram video

Agra police constable Priyanka Mishra, who was suspended after she posted a video on Instagram flashing a revolver in uniform, resigned from her job last Friday.

She said that she was heavily trolled after her video went viral and she was extremely upset with it.

Jharkhand cops suspended for beating up soldier

Five policemen in Jharkhand were suspended after they beat up a soldier for allegedly not wearing a mask in Chatra district on Wednesday.

According to reports, soldier Pawan Kumar Yadav was riding a bike when he was stopped by a team of police personnel who questioned him as he was not wearing a mask.

A heated argument followed and the policemen then rained blows on the soldier.

Mother of three elopes 25 times in 10 years, husband still loves her

A middle-aged Muslim woman in Dhing Lahkar village, Assam's Nagaon district, eloped with different men 25 times but her husband and in-laws accepted her back each time, reported IANS.

"My wife fled with others around 25 times after we married in 2011," said Mr Mafizuddin.

"Sometimes she claimed that she went to her relatives' houses and sometimes she said she went to see her ailing relatives. We have three children. Considering that the kids had to be taken care of, we accepted her back every time."

Modi to lay foundation stone of varsity in Aligarh

Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a university in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, named after freedom fighter and Jat icon Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh on Sept 14.

The university, to be built over 115 acres, is expected to be ready by September 2023.

Woman's half-naked, trampled body found on Coimbatore road

Police in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, have set up two special teams to probe the death of a woman, whose body was found half-naked on a city road and rendered unidentifiable after it was run over by several vehicles.

A passerby on Monday morning informed the police about the woman's body lying on the road.

It was taken to the Coimbatore Government Medical college and a post-mortem was conducted. Police suspect it to be a case of murder.

Murder convict escapes from Kerala jail

In a serious security lapse, a murder convict escaped from the high profile Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail in Kerala on Tuesday.

The police have launched a hunt to nab Jaffar Hussain, a resident of Tuticorin, who was jailed there for a murder he committed in Thiruvananthapuram in 2005.

He was convicted in 2017.