India in 2 minutes: India, China agree to pull back troops from site of deadly clash

India, China agree to pull back troops from site of deadly clash

China and India have agreed to pull back troops from another friction point along their disputed Himalayan border after a weekend meeting of top military commanders from both sides, according to senior Indian officials.

Soldiers will move away from the vicinity of the area where at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in June last year in one of the most violent clashes between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in over 40 years.

16 killed, dozens rescued in monsoon deluge

At least 16 people have been killed and a quarter of a million people displaced from their homes after heavy monsoon rains lashed eastern India, officials said on Tuesday, as the air force joined rescue efforts.

The latest deaths in West Bengal came a few days after 11 people were also killed in the state as the torrent of water swept away homes and triggered landslides.

Worst-hit Maharashtra eases Covid-19 curbs

Maharashtra eased Covid-19 restrictions in most districts on Tuesday, including in the financial capital Mumbai, after a steady decline in new Covid-19 cases.

Shops, malls and parks were allowed to open for longer hours and offices were allowed to operate at full capacity. However, cinemas, schools and places of worship will remain closed.

Researchers predict anotherCovid wave

India is likely to see a rise in Covid-19 infections building into a new - though smaller - virus wave that may peak in October, according to a mathematical model by researchers who accurately predicted the tapering of a brutal surge of cases earlier this year.

The country may see a worsening of its outbreak as soon as this month, with the next wave peaking in the best-case scenario with less than 100,000 infections a day, or nearly 150,000 in the worst scenario, according to estimates by researchers led by Dr Mathukumalli Vidyasagar and Dr Manindra Agrawal at the Indian Institute of Technology in Hyderabad and Kanpur respectively.

States to resolve border row amicably after deadly clash

Assam and Mizoram have agreed to resolve their differences peacefully after their long-running border dispute erupted into deadly violence last week.

On July 26, clashes on the demarcation between Assam and Mizoram left six police officers dead.

The two states' chief ministers tweeted on Sunday that they would now seek an "amicable" approach to the dispute.

Man arrested for impregnating granddaughter

A 71-year-old man was arrested by the police at Tirukoilur in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district on Wednesday for allegedly impregnating his 15-year-old granddaughter.

Two women who assisted him in aborting the foetus were also arrested.

The girl and her younger brother were staying with the grandfather who, according to the police, was sexually abusing her for the past three years.

Congolese man's death in police custody sparks violence

At least six nationals of African countries were injured on Monday during a scuffle with the police in Bengaluru over the alleged custodial death of a Congolese student.

Mr Joel Malu, 27, was detained by the police on Sunday over drug possession charges, but died in custody early on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest, an officer said.