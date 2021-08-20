India in 2 minutes: Kundra gets interim relief from arrest

Kundra gets interim relief from arrest

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, till Aug 25 in a porn film racket case registered by the Mumbai Police.

His lawyer Prashant Patil argued that the others accused in the case are out on bail and the charges against Kundra attract a punishment of less than seven years and hence he deserved protection from arrest.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh's descendent writes to Pakistan PM

Mr Sandeep Singh Sukherchakia, a seventh generation descendent of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the first maharaja (1780-1839) of the Sikh Empire, has appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to conduct a thorough probe into the incident of vandalism of the statue of the maharaja erected at Lahore Fort.

On Tuesday, Rizwan, an activist of the radical Islamist organisation Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan was arrested by the police in Lahore for vandalising the 2.74m-tall statue.

Five African women escape from care centre

Five African women taken into custody for overstaying after their visas expired escaped from a care centre in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The three Congolese nationals and two Nigerians climbed the 1.82m high compound wall of the centre and escaped.

The police are hunting for them.

Rape and murder accused in UP gets death sentence in 55 days

Within 55 days of raping and murdering an 18-month-old girl, the accused, Parshuram, 30. was handed out the death sentence by a court in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.

Additional Director-General (Gorakhpur Zone) Akhil Kumar said the conviction was ensured in a record time because of the meticulous evidence collection and filing of the chargesheet by the Bahraich police.

Ansari claims threat to his life in jail

Jailed Bahujan Samaj Party legislator Mukhtar Ansari told a court in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday that a contract to kill him has been issued.

According to his lawyer, unauthorised people entered the jail recently after the CCTV cameras were switched off.

Ansari is being held in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail in a case of forgery and cheating.

Fugitive godman names himself Madurai monastery's 293rd pontiff

Fugitive godman Nithyananda, who has been eluding Indian authorities after facing several charges of rape and illegal activities, has created a major controversy by declaring on social media that he has assumed charge as the 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam, one of the oldest Saivite monasteries in India.

The incumbent pontiff, Arunagirinatha Gnanasambantha Desika Paramacharya Swamigal, died at a private hospital in Madurai aged 77 on Aug 13 due to respiratory illness.

He had been the pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam for four decades.

Palaniswami claims DMK government is trying to frame him

Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday alleged in the assembly that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government is trying to foist a false case against him in the Kodanad murder case.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin maintained that bringing out the truth in the case was an electoral promise of the DMK and his government was acting on the orders of the court and there is no political vendetta or motive behind this.

The case relates to an incident on April 23, 2017, when a security guard at the 800-acre Kodanadu estate of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa was murdered by a 10-member gang in a robbery bid.

Two held in Mysuru with ambergris worth Rs2.2 crore

Police in Mysuru, arrested two men and seized 2.2kg of ambergris (a substance produced in the digestive system of sperm whales which has medicinal properties) valued at Rs2.2 crore ($403,000) on Monday.

The police said Samiulla, 44, and Raghavendra, 40, were trying to sell the ambergris when they were caught.

First in India: Pollen calendar for Chandigarh

For the first time in India, a group of scientists from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and Panjab University in Chandigarh have developed a pollen calendar that can help millions who suffer from pollen allergies.

Pollen, released by plants, cause hay fever, pollinosis and allergic rhinitis.

Probe ordered after inspector asks complainant to 'change her route'

The Superintendent of Police in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, has ordered a probe after a video showed a police inspector asking a woman to change her route and avoid men who were harassing her rather then take action against them.

SP Dayaram Saroj said: "Though the alleged conversation seems to be out of context, the circle officer of Sakaldiha has been asked to probe the matter and submit his report at the earliest. Any action will be taken in this episode as per the outcome of the investigation."

Jallianwala Bagh Centenary Memorial Park opens in Amritsar

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh inaugurated the Jallianwala Bagh Centenary Memorial Park on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day last Saturday in Amritsar.

It has been built in the memory of the hundreds of people who were shot dead by British forces on April 13, 1919.

Star-studded fundraiser raises US$5 million for Covid-19 relief

The global fundraiser We for India, featuring a stellar roster of Indian and international celebrities, has raised more than US$5 million for Covid-19 relief in India.

Held on India's Independence Day (Aug 15) in association with GiveIndia, The World We Want and Facebook, the concert featured more than 100 entertainers, influencers and artistes, who performed and enthralled global audiences.

Two ancient idols recovered in Andhra Pradesh

One person was arrested in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district on Monday after being found in illegal possession of two ancient "panchaloha" (made of five metals) idols and explosives.

The idols of Hindi gods Vishnumurti and Satyabhama, worth about Rs50 lakh (92,000), five gelatin sticks and 10 electrical detonators, were recovered from Shaik Karimulla, 25.