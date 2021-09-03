India in 2 minutes: Mysterious fever kills more than 40 children in Uttar Pradesh

Mysterious fever kills more than 40 children in Uttar Pradesh

At least 56 people, including more than 40 children, have died following a mysterious fever outbreak in Uttar Pradesh.

The yet-to-be-determined condition has symptoms including high fever, joint pains, headaches, dehydration and nausea.

None of the dead tested positive for Covid-19. Physicians suspect the outbreak in the six districts is caused by a particularly severe form of dengue fever.

Security clampdown in Kashmir after death of separatist icon

Authorities imposed a security clampdown in Kashmir on Wednesday after the death of separatist icon Syed Ali Geelani at the age of 92.

Troops put up barbed wire and barricades on roads leading to Geelani's house in Srinagar after the family announced the death.

Announcements were made from loudspeakers near Geelani's residence asking people to march towards the house. But police said no one in the Kashmir valley would be allowed to leave their homes.

7 killed, 3 bodies recovered after landslide hits Uttarakhand

At least seven people were feared dead after their houses were hit by debris due to a cloud burst in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on Monday.

"The disaster occurred in Jamri and Tarkot hamlets in Jumma village when heavy rains led to debris and muck hitting the houses. So far, three bodies have been recovered and the State Disaster Response Force team is searching for the other missing persons of the village," said District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan.

Four charged with rape, murder of nine-year-old girl

A priest and three men have been charged with the gang rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in a case that sparked days of protests in New Delhi.

The girl was allegedly assaulted by the priest, 53, and three workers on Aug 1 after she had gone to a crematorium to fetch water. The four men, who have been in custody since they were detained in early August, face the death penalty.

Bus tickets, call records help police nab culprits

Bus tickets and liquor bottles near the crime scene and call detail records from mobile towers led the police to the gang who were allegedly involved in the rape of a college student near Mysuru on Aug 24, official sources said.

Police on Saturday announced the arrest of five people from Tamil Nadu, including a juvenile, while they are on the lookout for a sixth suspect.

Woman constable attacked for objecting to lewd remarks

A woman constable in Aliganj, Uttar Pradesh, was hit on her face with a rod after she objected to a youth passing lewd remarks at her.

The incident took place on Sunday and the local residents managed to catch the youth, Prabhat Kumar, who was arrested.

The profusely bleeding constable was later admitted to a hospital.

Right-wing outfit threatens to lock up Taj Mahal

Members of a fringe outfit called Rashtriya Hindu Parishad (Bharat) staged a protest at the west gate of the Taj Mahal on Tuesday and threatened to lock the monument if action against an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) staff member who denied entry to a visitor dressed as Lord Krishna is not taken.

Security personnel at the 17th century monument of love denied entry to a visitor who was dressed as Lord Krishna to celebrate the Janmashtami on Saturday.

Superintending Archaeologist (Agra circle) Vasant K. Swarnkar said that no promotional activities are allowed at any protected monument without permission. The entry was denied according to rules and regulations.

Minister made to walk through potholed street

People in Bilaspur assembly constituency in Rampur stopped the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh on Saturday while he was on his way to address a function and made him walk through a potholed road that was brimming with rain and sewage water.

The locals were agitated as several complaints to repair the road over the past several months had failed to yield any result.

The minister later slammed the irresponsible attitude of local administration and the civic body. "The issue being faced by people must be addressed at the earliest," he said.

Houses of accused who dragged tribal man on road demolished

A day after a 40-year-old tribal man was allegedly thrashed and killed by eight men on suspicion of theft in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, the local administration demolished the houses of four accused on Sunday.

The man, identified as Kanhaiyalal Bheel, was tied to the rear side of a vehicle and dragged on the road by the group.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said five persons have been arrested.

Pollution likely to cut nine years of life of 40 per cent of Indians

Air pollution is likely to reduce the life expectancy of about 40 per cent of Indians by more than nine years, according to a report released by a United States research group on Wednesday.

More than 480 million people living in the vast swathes of central, eastern and northern India, including the capital New Delhi, endure significantly high pollution levels, said the report prepared by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.

Kerala cyanide murder accused's husband seeks divorce

Kerala cyanide murder accused Jolly Amma Joseph's husband Shaju Zachariah has sought a divorce.

The woman, who was arrested in October 2019, is accused of poisoning to death six members of her family over 14 years. Two of Jolly's alleged victims were Mr Shaju's former wife and their two-year-old daughter.

"Jolly has a very deadly mindset. Therefore, I want a divorce," Mr Shaju said in his petition filed at a family court in Kozhikode district.

Five electrocuted in Ghaziabad

Three children and two adults died after they were electrocuted in Ghaziabad's Rakesh Marg area on Wednesday.

Two children, who had gone to buy some items from a grocery shop in the Uttar Pradesh city, were electrocuted after they touched the iron pole. supporting a tin shade of the shop.

Two adults standing nearby and a child who tried to save them were also electrocuted.