India in 2 minutes: Nine tourists killed as boulders fall from hilltop

Nine tourists killed as boulders fall from hilltop

Nine people - eight tourists and their driver - were killed after a boulder racing down a hill during a landslide smashed into their vehicle in Sangla valley of Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Among those killed was a 27-year-old naval officer from Darri in Chhattisgarh's Korba district and his United States-based friend. Some of the others killed were from Delhi and were visiting the popular tourist spot Chitkul.

213 dead, 53,000 homeless after floods ravage Maharashtra

Floods in western and coastal Maharashtra have claimed 213 lives, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said on Wednesday. At least 53,295 people have been rendered homeless and have been moved to 349 relief camps.

Eight people have been reported missing and 52 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Mumbai and the districts.

Since July 22, many parts of the western and coastal regions of the state witnessed heavy rainfall, resulting in over a dozen hillslides and landslips in different districts. The rains only eased on Monday.

Mallya declared bankrupt

The United Kingdom High Court on Monday issued a bankruptcy order against Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, who is a fugitive in England.

The order will pave the way for a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India to pursue a worldwide freezing order on Mr Mallya's assets in a bid to seek the repayment of debts owed by the liquor baron's now-defunct company Kingfisher Airlines.

Mr Mallya, 65, is wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges. He is currently on bail in the UK.

India and US discuss regional security during Blinken visit

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said ties between India and the US would be critical for bringing prosperity to the Indo-Pacific region and that India is a top foreign policy priority against the backdrop of mutual unease over China's growing assertiveness.

Mr Blinken, who was on a visit to India, held talks with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on boosting vaccine production, the Quadrilateral Security Forum, increasing bilateral trade and the deteriorating security situation unfolding in Afghanistan.

Two die after entering sewage tank to retrieve cricket ball

Two men suffocated to death while trying to retrieve a cricket ball from a sewage tank in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

Sandeep, 22, and Vishal Shrivastava, 27, were knocked unconscious by the toxic fumes. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

Court stays adverse remarks against actor Vijay

A division bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday passed an interim stay against an order of a single bench of the High Court against Tamil superstar Vijay labelling him "anti-national" after he challenged an entry tax demand while importing a Rolls-Royce car from England in 2012.

Justices M. Duraiswamy and Justice R. Hemalatha also directed the actor to pay the remaining 80 per cent of the tax demand within a week of receiving a fresh demand notice from the commercial tax department. The single bench on July 13 imposed Rs1 lakh ($1,827) as a fine on the actor for failing to pay the entry tax.

Supreme Court gives CBI free hand to probe espionage case

The Supreme Court on Monday gave a free hand to the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the alleged conspiracy to frame Indian Space Research Organisation scientist Nambi Narayanan in an espionage case in 1994.

The agency, in a status report, informed the top court that it has registered an FIR against former Kerala director-general of police Siby Mathews and others.

Father kills daughter in the name of honour

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly shot dead by her father in Uttar Pradesh to save the family's honour when she tried to elope with her boyfriend on Monday.

The accused, a farmer, used a country-made pistol when she refused to obey him. The incident took place in Paroli village under the Bilsi police circle in Badaun.

Ex-minister's property worth Rs254 crore seized

The Lucknow police have seized property worth Rs254 crore belonging to former Uttar Pradesh minister Azmat Ali and his son Iqbal Ali.

It includes a medical institute, nursing home, dental college, hostels and a school in the city.

Azmat and his son are accused in 18 cases.

Police book actress Yashika

Tamil actress Yashika Aannand was booked under various IPC sections after the car she was driving crashed on East Coast Road, Mahabalipuram, in Chennai on Saturday. The police also confiscated her driving licence.

Yashika's car lost control, rammed into a railing and fell into a roadside pit, killing one of the passengers, Vallichatti Bhavani, 28, who was employed in the UK as a software engineer.

Yashika and the two men who were travelling in the car are receiving treatment at a private hospital. The police said that Yashika was not driving under the influence of alcohol.

Delhi man marries rape accuser, kills her after six months

A Delhi man, who married a woman in December last year after she accused him of rape, has been arrested on charges of murdering her, the police said on Monday. The accused had led them to a spot along the Nainital-Haldwani highway where he allegedly dumped the body.

Delhi Police Sub-inspector Narendra Singh said "the woman had earlier accused Rajesh of rape. He was arrested and sent to jail. Rajesh was released from jail after filing an affidavit that he will marry Babita... Both got married in December 2020".

But last month the woman's family reported her missing.

Fake lawyer remains elusive

Fake lawyer Cessy Xavier, who escaped from a courtroom in Alappuzha, Kerala, last week, remains elusive even as the police intensified their search for her.

The 27-year-old had been practising in the Alappuzha courts without a valid law degree for more than 21/2 years after hoodwinking the Alappuzha Bar Association.