India in 2 minutes: Plans to triple Covid-19 vaccine shots per day

Plans to triple Covid-19 vaccine shots per day

India could have as many as 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines available a day in July and August, compared with just under three million now, the government said, trying to allay concerns about shortages and mishandling of the programme.

Vaccine manufacturers such as Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech are scrambling to boost supplies, with the country also in talks with major foreign vaccine producers such as Pfizer, officials said.

Kerala to vaccinate bedridden people at their homes

Kerala on Tuesday announced that all bedridden people above the age of 45 will be administered the Covid-19 vaccine at their homes.

Health Minister Veena George said her department is preparing a detailed protocol on the way the vaccine will be administered.

Restrictions eased in New Delhi

New Delhi, which just weeks ago suffered the devastating force of the coronavirus with tens of thousands of new infections daily and funeral pyres that burned day and night, is taking its first steps back towards normalcy.

Officials on Monday restarted manufacturing and construction activity, allowing workers in those industries to return to their jobs after six weeks of staying at home to avoid infection. The move came after a sharp drop in new infections.

Doctors protest against 'yoga-beats-Covid' guru

Thousands of doctors across India wore black armbands on Tuesday and called for the arrest of a hugely popular guru. He had claimed yoga can prevent Covid-19 and that conventional medicine has killed thousands of coronavirus patients.

Photos on social media showed doctors with banners demanding the arrest of "Quack Ramdev", Mr Baba Ramdev. He is the creator of a successful traditional medicine empire who said last month the pandemic showed modern pharmaceuticals to be "stupid and failed science".

He also claimed hundreds of thousands "have died because they had allopathy (conventional) medicines".

Yogi, Ramdev in university curriculum

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and yoga guru Baba Ramdev will now be part of the Chaudhary Charan Singh University curriculum.

University officials said this is part of their effort to teach students about their "ancient cultural heritage" and "the architects of this heritage".

Mr Adityanath's book Hathyoga Ka Swaroop va Sadhna and Mr Ramdev's Yog Sadhna Va Yog Chikitsa Rahasya will be part of the first year, second semester undergraduate philosophy curriculum.

These can also be taken as an elective subject by students along with other courses.

Aid, education to children orphaned by Covid-19

The Central government has announced measures to support children who have lost both their parents to the pandemic that includes free education and health insurance.

It will use the PM Cares Fund to create a corpus of Rs1 million ($18,230) per child when they turn 18, the government said on Saturday.

Renault Nissan and workers' union sign interim peace deal

An interim peace deal has been signed between the Renault Nissan Automotive India and its workers' union Renault Nissan India Thozhilalar Sangam (RNITS) over maintaining social distance at the shop floor.

The RNITS has approached the Madras High Court citing non-adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocol while operating the plant, near Chennai.

The workers later went on strike.

Wrestler Sushil's arms licence suspended

The arms licence of India's top wrestler Sushil Kumar, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of fellow wrestler Sagar Rana at the Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi, has been suspended, the Delhi police said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Crime Branch sleuths took Sushil to Uttarakhand's Haridwar to probe where he took shelter during his run.

The police have arrested nine people in connection with the case.

25 dead after drinking toxic liquor

At least 25 people died after drinking toxic alcohol in Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Sunday.

"A few others were admitted in the hospital and are undergoing treatment. Ten persons have been arrested," said Mr Ajab Singh, a police spokesperson in Lucknow.

Local media reported that the liquor was purchased from a shop run by two brothers.

Eight die in gas cylinder explosion

Eight people were killed and seven others injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in Tikri village, Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The blast brought down two houses. The police have launched an investigation into the cause of the blast.

Salary of 200 cops in Bihar's Muzaffarpur stopped

Around 200 policemen, including nine station house officers, in Bihar's Muzaffarpur have been penalised for inefficient work, following rising incidents of crime in their respective jurisdictions.

Muzaffarpur's Senior Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant stopped their salaries as around 17,000 cases are pending in the district.

Leaders welcome decision to cancel Class XII board exams

Ministers and leaders cutting across party lines on Tuesday welcomed the Central government's decision to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams this year.

The exams were cancelled due to the uncertain conditions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and the feedback obtained from the various stakeholders.

School alumni in Chennai accuse Hindi teacher of sexual abuse

As many as 22 former students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya located on the Central Leather Research Institute campus in Chennai have accused their former Hindi teacher of sexual abuse over a period of 18 years.

The group recently wrote a letter to the school principal about the alleged abuse and asked for the immediate suspension of the teacher and a police investigation. The school has formed a three-member committee to conduct a preliminary inquiry.

Tennis coach arrested for raping minor player in Rajasthan

A tennis coach at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium was arrested on Tuesday on charges of raping a 17-year-old player, police officials said.

The tennis player had lodged a complaint against the coach, identified as Gaurang Nalwaya, on Monday for allegedly raping her on the pretext of selecting her for a national tournament. The police later arrested the coach from near his house.