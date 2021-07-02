India in 2 minutes: Suspected drone attack on Jammu air base

Suspected drone attack on Jammu air base

Two low-intensity explosions were reported on Sunday in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.

Jammu and Kashmir director-general of police Dilbagh Singh said a "drone with payload" possibly dropped the "explosive material". The Indian Air Force is probing the incident along with civil agencies.

Twitter faces three police cases

Police in India have registered three new cases against Twitter for allegedly hurting sentiments and promoting child pornography, marking an escalation in the row between the United States company and Indian authorities.

Police in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have named Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari in complaints after the politically sensitive regions were depicted outside a map of India on its careers website.

Zydus Cadila seeks emergency use approval of Covid-19 vaccine

Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila on Thursday applied to the country's drug regulator for emergency use approval of its Covid-19 vaccine, which showed a 66.6 per cent efficacy against positive cases in an interim analysis.

If approved, it would become India's second successful home-grown Covid-19 shot and help ease the country's severe vaccine shortage.

Five drugmakers to start local trial of Merck's Covid-19 drug

Five Indian generic drugmakers, including Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, said on Tuesday they would jointly conduct a clinical trial in India for Merck & Co's experimental anti-viral drug to treat mild Covid-19 in non-hospitalised patients.

Between March and April, each of these companies, including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and privately held Emcure Pharmaceuticals, partnered with Merck to expand production of the drug molnupiravir, hastening its availability in India to address a new wave of infections in the country.

TN rated best in handling Covid second wave

Tamil Nadu has emerged as the top state in the overall handling of the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

A survey by LocalCircles showed that 59 per cent of Tamil Nadu residents rated their government's handling of the crisis as effective or higher.

Andhra Pradesh was second (54 per cent), followed by Uttar Pradesh (51), Maharashtra (47) and Gujarat (46).

50,000 troops moved to China border

India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift towards an offensive military posture against the world's second-biggest economy.

In all, India now has roughly 200,000 troops focused on the border, which is an increase of more than 40 per cent from last year, reported Bloomberg.

Man arrested in Red Fort violence case

Delhi Police's special cell arrested a man, Gurjot Singh, from Punjab on Monday in connection with the Red Fort flag hoisting case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said: "Singh was arrested from Amritsar. A reward of Rs1 lakh ($1,808) was declared for his arrest."

Gurjot was allegedly among protesting farmers who hoisted religious flags on the domes and ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi where the Indian national flag is unfurled on Independence Day.

TN crime branch registers case against 10 police officers

The CB-CID of the Tamil Nadu police has registered a case against 10 police officers, including an assistant commissioner and a sub-inspector, for intimidating a businessman and forcing him to transfer his property to another businessman after holding him in a farmhouse along with his mother, fiancee and brother.

The case was registered on Sunday on the direction of the Tamil Nadu police headquarters where the complaint was received.

Drug racket operating from ice cream shop in Goa village busted

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a drug racket in the beach village of Anjuna in North Goa in which an ice cream parlour was used as a front to sell Ecstasy tablets.

The NCB arrested three people, including two Nigerian nationals, and seized commercial quantities of Ecstasy and LSD.

"Roque Jose Fernandez is a notorious drug trafficker in North Goa. He operated the drug racket from his ice cream parlour-cum-grocery store," said NCB zonal director for Mumbai and Goa Sameer Wankhede.

MP minister's remark to parents sparks controversy

Madhya Pradesh school education minister Inder Singh Parmar created a huge controversy after he allegedly told some parents to "go and die, do whatever you want to do".

The parents had urged him to reduce school fees as it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to pay due to reduced income caused by the pandemic.

West Bengal student credit card to be launched soon

The West Bengal Cabinet on Thursday approved the student credit card scheme, which the Trinamool Congress had promised in its election manifesto, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

A student can get a soft loan of up to Rs10 lakh to pursue higher studies with the help of a credit card.

Witch doctor arrested for assaulting girl in UP

A witch doctor has been arrested in Ramkot village in Sitapur district, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly thrashing a 16-year-old girl with a belt and burning her with incense sticks on the pretext of treating her stomach aches.

The incident came to light after the girl's condition turned critical and she had to be hospitalised.

Meghalaya woman hides in bank for three nights

The Meghalaya police have arrested a 40-year-old woman on charges of attempting to rob a local bank after she hid inside it for three nights.

Isabella Myrboh was discovered in a deserted room of the Meghalaya Rural Bank's Bishnupur branch in Shillong on Tuesday.

She will be produced before a local court after a Covid test.