India in 2 minutes: Two Al-Qaeda-linked operatives arrested

Two Al-Qaeda-linked operatives arrested

An Al-Qaeda offshoot in Kashmir, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, planned attacks in northern India ahead of the country's Independence Day (Aug 15), police claimed after arresting two men with alleged links to the group on Sunday.

The two men were detained in a district in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, by an anti-terrorism squad.

"They were targeting crowded marketplaces for explosions and Lucknow was their main target," said Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director-General of Police Prashant Kumar.

Many Indians want Gadkari as petroleum minister

Following a major reshuffle and expansion of the Union Cabinet last week, a large number of Indians have opined that Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari should take charge of the petroleum ministry to put a check on the unending spike in fuel prices.

An IANS-CVoter Live Newstracker survey showed 49.6 per cent of the respondents wanted Gadkari to be given the additional petroleum ministry portfolio. Mr Hardeep Singh Puri is the newly appointed petroleum minister.

Delhi High Court directs activist to delete tweets on minister's wife

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed activist Saket Gokhale to delete alleged defamatory tweets against former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri.

Mr Gokhale, in his tweets on June 13 and 26, made reference to a property purchased by Mrs Puri in Switzerland and also referred to her husband Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union minister for petroleum and natural gas and housing and urban affairs.

TN forms team to probe gang rape at Palani temple premises

The Tamil Nadu police have formed a special team headed by Dindigul Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya to investigate the alleged gang rape of a 40-year-old woman at the Palani temple premises on June 19.

The woman from Tamil Nadu and her husband, who are now staying at Thalassery in Kerala, were on a pilgrimage to the famous hill shrine in Tamil Nadu when the incident happened.

When the husband went to a nearby restaurant to buy food, a three-member gang forcefully took her to a nearby lodge and sexually abused her. The husband who rushed to her rescue was beaten up by the lodge owner and other men.

IAS officer apologises to journalist he attacked in Unnao

Mr Divyanshu Patel, the chief development officer of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, who beat up a television journalist during the Block Pramukh elections in the city last Saturday, has apologised.

Mr Patel attacked journalist Krishna Tiwari while he was reporting outside a polling centre. A video of the incident went viral on social media drawing widespread criticism for the official and the government.

Foreigners missing from Kullu Valley

More than 20 foreigners have been missing in as many years from the picturesque valley of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, a new book, High On Kasol, written by journalist Aditya Kant reveals.

He noted that the deepening nexus between local drug peddlers and the international drug mafia with the tacit support of powerful people in the valley could be the reason. Kerala governor observes day-long fast against dowry Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan observed a day-long fast on Wednesday to raise awareness about the practice of dowry.

The first such fast by a governor started at 8am and ended at 6pm. Mr Khan also attended a prayer meeting at Thiruvananthapuram's Gandhi Bhawan, where many Gandhians also observed the fast.

Billionaire Adani to control Mumbai airport

Adani Enterprises has taken control of Mumbai's international airport from GVK Group, in a bold bet by billionaire Gautam Adani that travel will stage a rapid recovery after being crushed by the pandemic.

The deal for Mumbai International Airport, India's second busiest, makes Adani Airport Holdings the nation's largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for 25 per cent of all passenger traffic and 33 per cent of air cargo.

Six dead after landslides and floods in north India

Rescuers in northern India were digging through rocks and mud searching for the missing on Wednesday, after heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, killing at least six people.

Television footage and videos shared on social media showed roads, cars and homes being washed away in Dharamshala, Himachal.

Fake royal scion duping Karnataka women nabbed

Cyber Crime Cell Whitefield division of the Karnataka police have put an end to the free run of a conman, who cheated three women promising marriage and duped them of Rs4 million ($72,668), all the while claiming to be a royal scion from Mysuru.

Muttu K. alias Vinay K. alias Siddharth Raj Urs alias Sandy, a resident of Mysuru, was arrested following a complaint by one of his victims, who alleged that he cheated her out of Rs1.9 million. Further investigations revealed that he cheated two more women and the police suspect that many more women have fallen prey to the fake royal.

Elephant dies of leg wound in UP reserve

The carcass of a three-year-old elephant that was found at the Jaspur gate area of the Amangarh Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh by forest department officials had actually died of a festering wound in its leg.

The decomposed carcass was found on Sunday by the forest staff and sent for a post-mortem. However, villagers claimed that they had spotted the carcass lying in the forest for the past 15 days.

World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma dies aged 66

Yashpal Sharma, a member of India's 1983 cricket World Cup-winning side, died in New Delhi on Tuesday after a cardiac arrest. He was 66.

A middle-order batsman, he played 37 Tests and 42 one-day internationals for India between 1978 and 1985. He was the second-highest run-getter in India's historic 1983 triumph.