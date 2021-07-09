India and Pakistan united in grief

Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar's wife, is consoled by actor Shah Rukh Khan at her home in Mumbai. PHOTOS: REUTERS, IANS

Dilip Kumar, who won worldwide fame playing tragic heroes in Bollywood films, died on Wednesday aged 98 and was cremated with state honours in India.

Fans crowded outside the crematorium in suburban Mumbai where the actor's body was taken, hoping to catch one last glimpse of the star of Devdas and Mughal-E-Azam.

His family had moved from what is now Pakistan to India when he was a child.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan both expressed condolences, a rare meeting of minds from countries that have been bitter rivals since the partition of British-ruled India in 1947.

Mr Modi said Kumar was "blessed with unparalleled brilliance", while Mr Khan said: "For my generation, Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor."

Kumar had been ailing for some time, one of the doctors treating him said. "He had breathing difficulties. We tried very hard. We had hoped he would reach 100," said Dr Jalil Parkar.

Kumar's body was wrapped in the Indian tricolour and a police contingent marched alongside a route lined with fans.

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar, now in Pakistan, he changed his name to Dilip Kumar for the screen, after a suggestion from actress Devika Rani, whose studio, Bombay Talkies, produced his first film.

He is survived by his wife Saira Banu, a top Bollywood leading lady in the 1960s and 1970s.

At his residence in Mumbai, Bollywood stars thronged to pay their respects, among them actor Shah Rukh Khan, producer Karan Johar and actress Vidya Balan.

Authorities in Peshawar in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said they were planning to restore the actor's ancestral home in a narrow lane of the city. "We are now working on its conservation," said Dr Abdus Samad, director-general of the archaeology department.

After moving from Peshawar to Pune in India, Kumar did his first film, Jwar Bhata in 1944, which tanked. His breakthrough role came in 1949 with Andaz, in which he played a jilted lover caught in a triangle between the woman he loves and her husband.

That role catapulted him to stardom, and was the beginning of a decade where he made a career of playing tragic roles.

Bimal Roy's adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's seminal novel Devdas was the turning point in an already successful career, catapulting Kumar to superstardom.

His role as the doomed lover earned him the epithet of "Tragedy King" - the man who embodied melancholy on screen.

With Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor, he was one of the three big names who dominated the golden age of Indian cinema from the 1940s to the 1960s, enjoying a career spanning over 50 years and nearly 60 films.

As one of the country's first method actors, he was compared to Marlon Brando, another early adopter of the technique, even though Kumar credited himself with using it first.

Because of his brooding good looks, tousled hair and deep voice, Kumar played the lead in some of the Indian film industry's most commercially successful films of the period, earning him iconic status.

However, he missed out on international fame after turning down the chance to play Sherif Ali in David Lean's 1962 classic Lawrence Of Arabia. The part went to Egyptian actor Omar Sharif.

"An institution has gone. Whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar", tweeted actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Reuters, AFP

- A tweet by actor Amitabh Bachchan on the late Dilip Kumar (right, as seen in one of his early films Mughal-E-Azam)