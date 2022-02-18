India bans 54 Chinese apps

The Indian government has blocked access to 54 mobile apps, mainly Chinese but also Singapore-based Sea's Free Fire game, over security concerns, Reuters reported on Tuesday, a day after Sea's shares sank 18 per cent on a report about the ban.

India has banned 321 apps since political tension flared with China in 2020 following a border clash, leading it to initially ban 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok.

Tax authorities search Huawei's premises

India's income tax authorities have conducted searches at multiple premises of Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies as part of a tax investigation, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The searches were conducted at Huawei's offices in New Delhi, neighbouring Gurugram and tech hub Bengaluru on Tuesday.

India, Singapore and Australia to jointly address marine pollution

India, in partnership with Australia and Singapore, conducted an international workshop on combating marine pollution focusing on marine plastic debris on Monday and Tuesday, India's Ministry of Earth Science said.

The virtual workshop involved experts, scientists, government officials and representatives from the industry, innovation and informal sectors.

It discussed research interventions towards monitoring and assessing marine litter and plausible sustainable solutions to address the global marine plastic pollution issue.

Actor-activist accused in Red Fort violence dies in car crash

Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu, who made headlines for his involvement in the Red Fort violence during the farmers' rally on Republic Day (Jan 26) last year, died in a road accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway near Sonepat in Haryana on Tuesday.

The police confirmed that Mr Sidhu died when his vehicle rammed into the rear of a truck.

India's youngest mayor to marry Kerala MLA

In December 2020, when 21-year-old Ms Arya Rajendran took charge of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in Kerala, she grabbed headlines by becoming the youngest mayor in India. Five months later, Mr K.M. Sachin Dev, 27, became the youngest MLA in the current Kerala Assembly.

Now, the pair, both belonging to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are set to get married.

"We both belong to a similar political ideology and we have worked alongside each other in the SFI (the students' wing of the CPI-M). We have been good friends. We arrived at the decision and then informed our families. Since both of us are elected public representatives, we informed the party as well to ensure there are no rumours or misinformation," Ms Arya said on Wednesday.

India wants Tesla to buy US$500 million of local auto parts

Tesla would need to commit to sourcing at least US$500 million of auto components from India for the electric carmaker's request for an import tax cut on its vehicles to be considered, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

While it could start at a lower base, Tesla would need to agree to ramp up Indian parts purchases by around 10 per cent to 15 per cent a year until a satisfactory level was achieved. Tesla in August claimed it sourced around US$100 million in parts from India.

Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in embezzlement case

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in the Rs139.5 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case.

The punishment will be pronounced today, a CBI counsel said.

Prasad had earlier been sentenced to 14 years in jail in four other fodder scam cases.

Kerala models' death: Relatives seek central agency's probe

The family of former Miss Kerala Ancy Kabeer, who died in a road mishap in November last year, on Monday sought a central agency probe into the circumstances leading to the death.

The development comes a day after the Kerala police booked luxury hotel owner Roy Vayalat, an accused in the case, and two others under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a complaint of assault was registered against them.

Ms Kabeer, 25, and Miss Kerala runner-up Anajana Shajan, 26, and their friend M. Ashiq died in a road mishap on Nov 1 in Kochi after their car was chased by Saiju Thankachan, an alleged drug pedlar.

Man marries 14 women in seven states, held in Odisha

A sexagenarian who allegedly married 14 women in seven states over 48 years was arrested in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Monday, police said.

The man who hails from a village in Odisha's Kendrapara district also allegedly took money from these women before fleeing.

He denied the charges.

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj dies at 83

Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj, whose name was synonymous with road transport in India, died on Saturday aged 83. He "had not been keeping well", the Bajaj Group said in a statement, adding that he was cremated on Sunday in Pune.

Mr Bajaj was born into the Indian elite - his grandfather was one of Mahatma Gandhi's closest aides.

He led the eponymous family-owned conglomerate for more than 40 years, and was best known for overseeing the stratospheric success of the Bajaj Chetak scooter in the 1970s and 80s.

Air India names former Turkish Airlines head as new CEO

Air India has named Mr Ilker Ayci, former chairman of Turkish Airlines, its new chief executive officer as the debt-laden carrier embarks on a journey to revamp itself after it was sold to the Tata Group.

Ayci faces the daunting task of reviving the money-losing airline whose local market share fell to about 10 per cent last year.

Pietersen seeks help after losing PAN card

Former England batter and cricket pundit Kevin Piersen on Tuesday asked for help after losing his Permanent Account Number (PAN) ahead of his scheduled visit to India.

The 41-year-old, who enjoys a huge fan following in India, put his concern on Twitter and explained that he needs the PAN card before travelling to India for work and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The official social media handle of th Income Tax department immediately responded by sharing two links and asked Pietersen to apply for the reprint of the PAN card by entering its number.