India on the brink again

People waiting to receive a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine in Mumbai on Wednesday. PHOTO: EPA

ASAD LATIF

The statistics are epic.

At the middle of this week, the number of Covid-19 cases in India stood at 15.32 million, second only to the number in the United States.

The death toll is 184,657 and counting. Indian states such as Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have imposed curfews or lockdowns.

Migrant workers began leaving Delhi this week ahead of the lockdown of the national capital, in scenes reminiscent of last year's exodus.

Many of them had to walk back long kilometres to their home districts when they were unable to find transport.

Some died from exertion. Some died from lack of food.

In an ominous repetition of last year's outbreak, the epidemiological and the economic are getting ready to wage common war on India again now.

Each threat is bad enough on its own, but their combination could be lethal to India's well-being and self-esteem.

Epidemiologically, the coronavirus pandemic thrives on large crowds gathering without social distancing or masks.

The Indian population accepted protocols of hygiene generally last year, but people lowered their guard when infections fell to a low in February this year.

The second wave of infections then began.

There are reports of shortages of critical-care beds and oxygen, delays in testing, and of hospitals turning away critically-ill patients.

The pandemic stands in danger of ravaging the healthcare system in a country that, before Covid-19, reportedly had about 0.5 hospital bed for every 1,000 people, compared with a global average of nearly 2.9.

Vaccinations are on, but the difficulty of covering a vast and populous country cannot be underestimated.

Only 108.5 million people have received a first dose of the vaccine, a minuscule portion of the country's 1.3 billion population. Worse may come.

One expert has warned that the country may face 3,000 deaths a day, twice its current level.

This is the epidemiological challenge being posed to the integrity of India's public health system.

No less severe is the economic war lurking on the Indian horizon.

As in other countries, including Singapore, tackling the epidemiological threat requires the use of weapons that increase the economic challenge to the everyday lives of people.

Mr Prakash Sakpal, senior economist, Asia, for global bank ING wrote in December last year, even before this second wave of the pandemic's economic crisis arrived: "Covid-19 has pushed the Indian economy off the cliff. The fall is so bad that it will cost the ascent India made over half a decade. With long-lasting wounds and bruises, the climb back will be painfully slow."

Justifying that analysis, he noted the lingering economic effects of the mass labour migration produced by the first lockdown, the surge in unemployment and supply chain disruptions resulting from the closure of the economy.

"As the worst year in the country's history comes towards an end, India's economic situation doesn't look very promising," he added.

Just as India began climbing back from its metaphorical push off the economic cliff, the second wave of the pandemic has arrived.

The worst year in independent India's economic history, 2020, looks likely to be succeeded by a worse year - unless the virus is brought under control without lockdowns eating away into the fragile economic recovery.

For that to occur, state, market and civil society will need to cooperate as perhaps they have never done before.

At the level of the government, relations between the Centre and the states, no matter which political party rules the nation or the individual states, must be directed at an all-out national effort to stop the second wave from engulfing the country.

It is a sign of India's democratic health that Centre-state relations are heavily politicised.

This means that the Constitution's federal structure, with its division of rights and responsibilities between the Centre and the states, is upheld by being contested vigorously, occasionally.

But that contest is for normal times. These are abnormal times. It is difficult to see what, short of war, could be more dangerous to the health, literally, of the Indian body politic.

The choice simply cannot be one between allowing the pandemic to rage and accepting the economic misery for marginalised workers and the poor.

Even the middle class is not exempt from the battle between the epidemiological and the economic. Good jobs are lost, many never to return.

The market, in turn, needs to be made a part of the national effort.

Fiscal stimuli aside, job-saving schemes, which the state subsidises temporarily, will have to be introduced or expanded so that employers do not throw in the towel, leaving the unemployed on the economic wayside.

Civil society, which is an extremely well-organised and powerful force in India, needs to intervene decisively to influence the public sphere.

Intellectuals and other thought-leaders, whatever their ideological persuasion, have to go all out to impress on individuals their collective responsibility towards one another.

Sensitive areas cannot be left out. Large religious gatherings (whatever the religion), held without social distancing, must be discouraged without offending religious sensitivities.

Arguments in favour of greater social responsibility in a time of crisis need to be made from within religious traditions and not against them.

The second wave of Covid-19 will test India to the core. Indians must rise to the challenge.

There is no alternative.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Asad Latif is an editorial writer for The Straits Times.