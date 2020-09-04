India claims strategic heights

For the first time since the India-China skirmishes began in Ladakh earlier this year, the Indian Army is dominating strategic locations on the south bank of Pangong Lake.

Indo-Asian News Service reported on Wednesday that Indian troops on Monday executed a stealth night-time operation to claim strategic outposts offering a clear view of troop movements in the disputed territory.

Indian officials told Bloomberg that, in India's first offensive move since the conflict began in May, thousands of soldiers climbed up mountain peaks for about six hours to claim the vantage points along the south bank of Pangong Tso - a glacial lake.

The action was taken to counter what India saw as enhanced Chinese deployment of troops close to the Thakung base in Indian territory.

The decision to capture high ground that was previously unoccupied along the 3,488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC) revived a conflict that had been largely dormant since June.

Back then, India and China's worst dispute in four decades culminated in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers in an ugly battle.

China on Wednesday accused India of breaching agreements between the two sides and unilaterally changing the status quo along their border.

"In China, we have a saying about a guilty man protesting conspicuously his innocence," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in Beijing. "That's just what India did."

The Chinese embassy in India said Indian troops trespassed the LAC near the southern bank of the lake in an area called Rechin La.

A Chinese embassy spokesperson said: "On August 31, Indian troops violated the consensus reached in previous multi-level engagements and negotiations between China and India, illegally trespassed the Line of Actual Control again at the southern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake and near the Reqin Pass in the western sector of China-India border and conducted flagrant provocations, which again stirred tension in the border areas."

The Indian government said Rechin La is about 2.5 km from Rezang La on the Indian side of the LAC.

A spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs said: "On August 31, even as the ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation, the Chinese troops again engaged in provocative action. Due to the timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo."

Two meetings between senior Indian and Chinese military personnel since the weekend have ended in a deadlock, but commanders from both sides continued to engage each other on Wednesday.

While India denied that troops crossed the LAC, the move will prevent China from easily monitoring an Indian road that is crucial for transporting supplies, soldiers and heavy artillery to forward posts along the disputed border.

Both India and China have moved thousands of troops, tanks, artillery guns and fighter jets close to the border since their standoff began in May.

Indo-Asian News Service, AFP, Reuters