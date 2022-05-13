India denies sending troops to Sri Lanka

The Indian High Commission in Colombo on Wednesday categorically dismissed speculative media reports about New Delhi sending troops to Sri Lanka, saying India was fully supportive of the island-nation's democracy, stability and economic recovery.

The denial from the Indian mission came a day after it refuted "fake and blatantly false" local social media speculation that former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family members had fled to India.

The whereabouts of Mr Rajapaksa has been speculated since his resignation on Monday. It was reported he left his office-cum-official residence, Temple Trees.

India on Tuesday said it was "fully supportive" of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery.

"The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about #India sending her troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Government of #India," the Indian mission tweeted.

"The Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated yesterday that India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stabiliy and economic recovery," it said in another tweet.

India's Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Tuesday: "India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes."

Mr Rajapaksa, 76, resigned amid unprecedented economic turmoil in the country, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters, prompting the authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy troops in the capital.

The attack triggered widespread violence against pro-Rajapaksa politicians.

A group of protesters gathered around the naval base in the eastern port district of Trincomalee, claiming Mr Rajapaksa had taken refuge there.

Calls for his arrest are mounting for his alleged instigation of a mob that attacked anti-government protesters calling for the Rajapaksa family, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to resign.

"We will have more talks. Hopefully we will see an end (of the political impasse) soon," Mr Anura Yapa, a senior leader of the independent group that had split from the ruling SLPP coalition, told PTI.

The main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), the ruling party dissidents and Mr Gotabayaya have been holding talks for the last two days without much success, according to sources.

"This is the time for all Sri Lankans to join hands as one, to overcome the economic, social & political challenges. I urge all #Srilankans to reject the subversive attempts to push you towards racial & religious disharmony. Promoting moderation, toleration & coexistence is vital," the President tweeted.

At least eight people have died while over 250 people were injured in the clashes that also saw scores of properties belonging to ruling party politicians set on fire.

President Gotabaya asked the people to stop the "violence and acts of revenge" against fellow citizens and vowed to address the country's worst political and economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.

The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which meant the country could not afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, which in turn led to acute shortages and high prices.

Indo-Asian News Service