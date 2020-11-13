India in first ever technical recession

The Indian economy likely entered into a technical recession for the first time in history at the end of the first half of 2020-21, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

After an unprecedented decline of 23.9 per cent in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in April-June as estimated by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Aug 31, the central bank has "nowcast" that GDP for the July-September quarter contracted by 8.6 per cent.

The NSO estimates for the second quarter expected at the end of November will formally bear out the extent of improvement that occurred in the quarter gone by, the RBI said in a State of the Economy report.

In economics, when the GDP growth rate is negative for two consecutive quarters or more, it is termed "recession". "Nowcasting" is assessing the present or the very near future of the state of the economy.

The RBI, however, said the economy will get over the slump of the six months gone by and return to positive growth in the October-December quarter of 2020-21. Incoming data for October have brightened prospects and stirred up consumer and business confidence, it said.

"If this upturn is sustained in the ensuing two months, there is a strong likelihood that the Indian economy will return to positive growth in the third quarter of 2020-21," it said.

Indo-Asian News Service