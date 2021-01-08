India to hold 'cow science' exam

India will hold a mass nationwide online "cow science" exam next month, in the latest push by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government to promote and protect the sacred animal, officials said on Wednesday.

The hour-long test on Feb 25, open to children and adults as well as foreigners, comprises 100 multiple-choice questions in Hindi, English and 12 regional languages.

The aim is to assess the public's knowledge and "sensitise and educate" them, according to the RKA cow protection agency created by the Central government.

"Certificates will be given to all. Successful meritorious candidates will be given prizes and certificates," the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said.

RKA chief Vallabhbhai Kathiria said: "The cow is full of science and economics. People are not aware of the true economic and scientific value of the animal."

Accompanying study material released by the RKA includes information on different breeds of cows as well as the theory that slaughtering animals causes earthquakes.

Many Hindus consider cows sacred and the Central government has invested millions of dollars in programmes to protect the animal and research the uses for bovine dung and urine.

Cow slaughter and eating beef have become illegal in many parts of the culturally diverse and officially secular country.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka government amended its cow protection law to give police increased powers to search and arrest anyone without a warrant suspected of cow slaughter.

The state government, controlled by the BJP, enhanced jail terms to seven years and fines to Rs1 million ($18,000) for offenders.

