India in isolation mode

With the rapid spread of the coronavirus across continents and the World Health Organisation formally terming the disease a pandemic, the Indian government on Wednesday evening decided to virtually quarantine itself from the rest of the world.

It decided to suspend all visas from March 13 - except those issued for diplomatic, official, United Nations-international organisations, employment and projects - till April 15.

Visa-free travel facilities granted to Overseas Citizen of India card-holders will be in abeyance till the same date and a foreigner seeking to travel to India has to state a compelling reason to an Indian mission.

All incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany after Feb 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days.

The Bureau of Immigration under the Home Ministry gave notice of the new rules hours after a high-powered group of ministers, led by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, took stock of the growing cases of Covid-19 in India and other countries.

Though the numbers in India are going up incrementally, the spread of the virus to more than 100 countries spurred the government's decision to opt for a "nuclear" response to the threat by significantly isolating India.

"This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 at the port of departure," the advisory said, as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India touched 62, including 16 Italian tourists, on Wednesday.

Ten new cases - eight from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi - were confirmed by the health ministry. On Tuesday, there were six new cases, after 44 positive cases were officially declared on Monday.

While the health ministry maintained that there are two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, the state health officials put the number at eight.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the number of cases in the state stood at 10, with eight confirmed cases in Pune and two in Mumbai.

Most cases in India were found bearing the footprint of travel to countries affected by the coronavirus, including the United States, Italy, China, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

An Air India flight carrying 83 people, including nine foreigners of Indian origin, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday from Italy, They have been quarantined at an army facility in Manesar, near Delhi.

Making a statement in the Rajya Sabha, Foreign Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the situation in Italy and Iran is "a cause of great concern" and the Indian government is making all efforts to bring back Indians after appropriate testing and screening.

As the infection continues to spread across India, state governments and Union Territories are taking preventive measures.

While the Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered the closure of educational institutes across the Union Territory and of cinema halls in the Jammu division till March 31, the Karnataka government issued temporary regulations which asked all government and private hospitals to have flu corners for screening of suspected cases of Covid-19.

India has prohibited the entry of international cruise ships with a travel history to coronavirus-hit countries till March 31.

In another drastic measure, the Indian government also decided that all states and Union Territories be advised to invoke provisions of Section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, which was enacted in the British era to enforce all advisories.

Under the Act, any person disobeying any regulation or order shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The new norms will have serious repercussions for India's economy and aviation, travel and hospitality sectors.

Consumer sentiment will be affected and exports, services and business are likely to take a back seat as precautions take centre-stage.

Indo-Asian News Service