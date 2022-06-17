India might lose 8,000 of its rich

According to a new survey, as many as 8,000 high-net-worth individuals are predicted to leave India this year, making it one of the top-three countries to experience an exodus of the wealthiest.

The key drivers for migration are the desire for a higher standard of living, better educational and health facilities, and to get away from the stringent tax residency rule and the high rate of individual tax in India, stated the Henley Global Citizens Report 2022.

More young entrepreneurs are exploring global business and investment prospects while demonstrating an ever-increasing risk-appetite, according to the report.

Reeling under the sanctions of the West following the Ukraine war, Russia tops the list of countries in the flight of high-net-worth individuals, followed by China and India.

Hong Kong, which is increasingly coming under the stringent control of China, and war-torn Ukraine make up the top five.

The Henley report also showed that the number of US-dollar millionaires and billionaires in India will grow by 80 per cent over the next 10 years, while it will grow only by 20 per cent in the US and 10 per cent in France, Germany, Italy and the UK.

"General wealth projections for India are very strong. We expect the population of HNWIs (high-net-worth individuals) to rise by 80 per cent by 2031, which will make India one of the world's fastest-growing wealth markets during this period," said New World Wealth's Head of Research Andrew Amoils.

"This will be fuelled by especially strong growth in the local financial services, healthcare and technology sectors."

While the old industrialist base remains intact in India, a new generation of techpreneurs is joining their ranks, eager to diversify a portion of their wealth in countries that provide a majority of benefits and low tax rates, reported The Economic Times.

The appeal of a higher standard of living, including better educational and health facilities for the family, also continues to be a key driver, perhaps even more so in the wake of Covid-19.

"Increasingly stringent tax residency rules (introduced in 2020 and 2021), with no relief in individual taxation rates for HNWIs, coupled with a desire for visa-free travel are also consistent primary motivators for alternative residence and citizenship," said Ms Bijal Ajinky, partner in direct tax, private client and investment fund practices at Khaitan & Co.

European Union countries and traditional favourites Dubai and Singapore are gaining popularity among Indians, reported The Telegraph.

While Singapore is a popular choice for digital entrepreneurs and family offices due to its robust legal system and access to world-class financial advisers, the Dubai Golden Visa has emerged as a winner in some circles due to its ease of acquisition and the numerous options it provides.

However, the review of the migration trends of the world's wealthiest in 2022, part of the report prepared by investment advisory Henley & Partners with wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth, pointed out that the loss of millionaires was "not a big concern" for India because the country produced far more new millionaires than it loses to migration.

"There is also a tendency of wealthy people returning to India, and once the country's standard of living improves, we expect wealthy people to return in greater numbers," it said.

According to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Dashboard, the UAE is predicted to draw the greatest net inflow of HNWIs globally in 2022 (at least 4,000).

Singapore is ranked third, behind Australia (3,500), with net inflows of 2,800 predicted this year.

Israel is ranked fourth on the list, with a score of 2500, followed by Switzerland with a score of 2200, and the United States with a score of 1500.

"We are also starting to receive considerable interest from families from across Asia who are looking to make Singapore or the UAE their established base. Countries that are providing excellent infrastructure for wealth preservation," said Mr Nirbhay Handa, group head of business development at Henley & Partners.

"Challenges for Indians include stringent exchange controls for making remittances, inheritance taxes for overseas assets, and Indian residency rules targeting statelessness.

"Indians are progressively turning to legal and financial advisers for nuanced advice on navigating these obstacles through the use of private trusts, holding entities, separate wills for different jurisdictions, and so on."

Others are looking to Europe, particularly Mediterranean countries like Portugal, Malta, and Greece, because they offer a gateway to the EU, a high standard of living, and, in most cases, a low physical residency requirement - all of which are important to those who want to keep their families or businesses in India.

