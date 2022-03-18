India rolls out Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to14

India on Wednesday started administering doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 12 to 14 as public and private schools re-opened.

The government aims to swiftly expand vaccine coverage by also dropping a restriction on booster doses for those older than 60 if they have a co-morbidity condition.

"Today is an important day in India's efforts to vaccinate our citizens," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

The children, estimated by the government to number 50 million, will receive the Corbevax vaccine, made by domestic company Biological E that secured emergency approval for its use in children.

Biological E's managing Director Mahima Datla said 50 million doses of Corbevax have been provided to the Indian government and another 25 million would be supplied soon.