India set for world's biggest vaccination drive

People perform puja as the first boxes of Covaxin arrive in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday. PHOTO: EPA

Indian air carriers started delivering batches of Covid-19 vaccines nationwide on Tuesday, preparing for the launch of a campaign to offer shots to 1.3 billion people, in what officials call the world's biggest vaccination drive.

Vaccinations are set to begin on Saturday in an effort that authorities hope will see 300 million high-risk people inoculated over the next six to eight months.

First to get the vaccine will be 30 million health and other frontline workers, followed by about 270 million older than 50 or deemed high-risk.

Airlines delivered 5.65 million vaccine doses on Tuesday to various cities, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter.

"Full initial procurement amount of 1.65 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines have been allocated to all states and union territories in proportion of healthcare workers database. Therefore, there is no question of discrimination against any state in allocation of vaccine doses," the Central Health Ministry said. "This is the initial lot of supply of vaccine doses and would be continuously replenished in the weeks to come. Therefore, any apprehension being expressed on account of deficient supply is totally baseless and unfounded."

Officials in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat said vaccine distribution was their top priority. "These vaccines will be taken to the cold storage from the airport and swiftly delivered to vaccination booths," said Mr Nitin Patel, the state's deputy chief minister.

The Central government signed purchase pacts on Monday with vaccine maker Serum Institute of India, based in Pune, for its Covishield shot, more than a week after approving the vaccine developed by Britain's AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

"We've given a special price of 200 rupees ($3.60) for the first 100 million doses only to the government of India on their request," Mr Adar Poonawalla, the company's chief executive, told ANI.

The price represented a gesture of support for the common man, those who are poor and vulnerable, and healthcare workers, he said, adding: "After that we'll be selling it at 1,000 Indian rupees in private markets."

While AstraZeneca has said it will not profit from the vaccine during the pandemic, Bangladesh is expected to pay about US$4 ($5.30) a dose, while pricing in Britain is as yet unknown.

Health authorities in India's eastern and western states said they would use experience gained from running regular child immunisation programmes for polio to ensure full coverage in what they called the world's biggest vaccination drive. But creaking transport networks and a crumbling healthcare system add an enormous layer of complexity, they said.

The Central health ministry has advised the states to organise vaccination sessions taking into account 10 per cent reserve and wastage doses and an average of 100 vaccinations a session a day.

"Therefore, any undue haste on the parts of states to organise unreasonable numbers of vaccination per site per day is not advised," it said.

In the wake of this statement, a top government source told IANS: "Launch day session sites for the whole country have been reduced from 5,000 to 2,934 and for Delhi reduced from 89 to 75 now."

The national capital has received 284,000 vaccines in two days.

On Tuesday, it received 264,000 doses of Covishield. On Wednesday, a consignment carrying 20,000 doses of Covaxin, the vaccine produced by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech, was delivered. All the vaccines are stored at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said on Wednesday that he would take the first vaccine dose in the state on Saturday as it was his "duty to wipe out any fear regarding vaccine among the health workers". The minister, who had contracted Covid-19 earlier, added: "In the first phase, we have received 166,000 doses, out of which 131,000 will be given to health workers and the rest to army personnel."

The Central health ministry has also recommended that states progressively increase the number of vaccination session sites that would be operational daily as the vaccination process stabilises and moves forward.

On Tuesday, India added 12,584 cases to its 10.5 million tally, its lowest daily increase in several months, while the death toll exceeds 151,000.

Reuters, Indo-Asian News Service