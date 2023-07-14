India shoots for the moon again

India was scheduled today to launch its latest attempt at an unmanned moon landing.

If successful, the mission will make India only the fourth country after Russia, the United States and China to achieve a controlled moon landing.

The latest iteration of the Chandrayaan (Mooncraft) programme comes four years after a failed attempt, with ground crew losing contact moments before landing.

This time, there is optimism that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will succeed, as it sets its sights on a future manned lunar mission.

On Tuesday, ISRO completed a 24-hour "launch rehearsal" simulation.

"We're sure this one will be successful and will bring pride and recognition to everybody who has worked for it," said Mr Anil G. Verma of Godrej and Boyce, ISRO's principal engine and components supplier.

The 14-day mission costs US$74.6 million ($100 million), according to media reports, and aims to successfully land a rover to explore the lunar surface.

A huge crowd is expected to attend the launch, scheduled for 2.35pm local time, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, north of Chennai.

India's space programme has grown considerably in size and momentum since it first sent a probe to orbit the moon in 2008.

In 2014, it became the first Asian nation to put a satellite into orbit around Mars.

Three years later, ISRO launched 104 satellites in a single mission.

Its Gaganyaan (Skycraft) programme is slated to launch a three-day manned mission into Earth's orbit by next year.

India is also working to boost its 2 per cent share of the global commercial space market by sending private payloads into orbit for a fraction of the cost of competitors. Experts say India can keep costs low by copying and adapting existing space technology and thanks to an abundance of skilled engineers who earn a fraction of their foreign counterparts' wages.

Chandrayaan-2, the failed attempt in 2019, cost US$140 million - nearly twice today's launch but much cheaper than similar ventures by other countries. The mission ended in disappointment when the lander went silent just 2.1km from touchdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, present at mission control in Bengaluru, consoled glum scientists and the ISRO chief, saying India was still "proud" of their efforts.

"In our glorious history of thousands of years, we have faced moments that may have slowed us, but they have never crushed our spirit," he said at the time.

"We have bounced back again. When it comes to our space programme, the best is yet to come."

Today's launch is another attempt by the space agency to show the capability of safe landing and roving on the moon's surface.

ISRO chief S Somanath said Chandrayaan-3 is designed with a failure-based approach: The space agency has looked at all the things that can go wrong in the mission.

"In a nutshell, if you tell what was the problem with Chandrayaan-2, it is simple to say that the ability to handle parameter variation or dispersion was very limited. So, what we did this time is expand it further," he told ANI.

"Look at what are the things that can go wrong. So, instead of a success-based design in Chandrayaan-2, we are doing a failure-based design in Chandrayaan-3. What can fail and how to protect it - this is the approach."

