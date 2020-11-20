India-Singapore artistes connect over common interests

Indian celebrities who will participate in the virtual-chat series. PHOTO: IANS

Indian celebrities, including Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Brar and Prateek Kuhad, will be connecting with their Singapore counterparts to discuss creativity across various art forms through a new series.

The four-part web series My Singapore Connect brings together talents from India and Singapore and comes with the tagline: Where Passions Meet.

Each episode will feature an Indian artiste in a conversation with his or her Singaporean equal.

Chef Brar will come together with chef Bjorn Shen, a MasterChef Singapore judge, to talk about their culinary pursuits and passion for food.

Filmmaker Akhtar will unite with award-winning Singaporean film director Boo Junfeng.

"The appetite for cinema is fast continuing to evolve, with audiences across the globe having access to content like never before," said Zoya.

"Cinema as an art form has been transcending geographical barriers for decades now but technology has enabled it to reach everyone.

"My association with My Singapore Connect is a true reflection of that evolution.

"I am so excited to catch up with Boo Junfeng and see the world through his films, his eyes as he takes me through some of the most iconic locations in Singapore."

Boo said: "Cinema has always held sway over the Indian audiences and even here in Singapore we have seen how popular Indian movies can be.

"I am very fond of Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy and it's a privilege for me to share screen space with her in a video where we talk about our shared passion for filmmaking.

"In addition, I shall be taking Zoya through the vivid cultural scenes of Singapore and rediscovering the source of ideas for our favourite art form."

Giving a musical touch to the series will be Singaporean DJ and music producer Manfred Lim (Myrne) and Indian singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad.

Comedian Varun Thakur and Singaporean stand-up artiste Sharul Channa will talk about their upcoming gigs.

Prateek said he is "looking forward to chatting with Myrne to learn more about Singapore, its music and the food surprises they have to offer".

DJ Myrne said: "Singapore has a growing and diverse music scene, while India is well known for its rich legacy in music. I hope Prateek and I will be able to jam together some day - representing the best of both countries."

Sharul observed that "we all collectively value the power of a good laugh now because the world has seen some really grey days over the past few months". She added: "I've always had great fun when I've visited and performed with an Indian audience and I'm thrilled to collaborate with Varun Thakur. "I'm sure we both have some interesting anecdotes to share and this will translate into a friendly banter."

The series is a result of the partnership between the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and BookMyShow (BMS).

My Singapore Connect will feature on the streaming platform BookMyShow Online on Nov 28, Nov 29, Dec 5 and Dec 6.

Indo-Asian News Service