India slaps tit-for-tat travel curbs on vaccinated UK travellers

British citizens arriving in India from Monday will face a mandatory 10-day quarantine irrespective of their vaccination status, after the Indian government imposed the same measures that were imposed recently on Indians visiting the UK.

New Delhi has been demanding that Britain revoke what it called a "discriminatory" advisory that includes Indians even if they are fully vaccinated with the Indian-made AstraZeneca shots.

India matching Chinese troop build-up on disputed border

India's army chief has said China is sending troops to their disputed border in "considerable numbers", prompting a matching deployment by New Delhi in a development he called a "concern".

General Manoj Mukund Naravane said in Ladakh on Saturday that the Indian army was building up its forces along the 3,500km border in response.

Scrapped Air India plane gets stuck underneath overbridge

A video went viral on social media on Sunday showing an Air India aircraft stuck underneath an overbridge on the Delhi-Gurugram highway - leaving people perplexed how it got there.

The airline later clarified that it had sold the aircraft as scrap and was being transported by the new owner when it got stuck.

Law soon to replace car-horn cacophony with sound of music

India's transport minister is mulling a law that would seek to replace the country's constant car-horn cacophony with the sound of music.

"I am studying this and soon planning to make a law that the horns of all vehicles should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is pleasant to hear," Mr Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

The horns could blast sounds made by the flute, tabla, violin, mouth organ or harmonium, he added.

Zee founder says key investor wants to take over company

The founder of Zee made a rare appearance on the media company's Hindi news channel on Wednesday and accused institutional investor Invesco of plotting a hostile takeover.

"I urge Invesco to behave like a shareholder, not like the owner... they want to take over this company in defiance of India's laws," said Mr Subhash Chandra, who founded Zee TV in the early 1990s.

Mr Chandra holds no official position at Zee but his son Puneet Goenka is the CEO and the family owns 3.99 per cent of the company.

India skirts downgrade by Moody's

The outlook on India's credit rating was raised to stable from negative by Moody's Investors Service, ending the threat of a downgrade for Asia's third-largest economy.

The credit score was kept at Baa3, still at the lowest investment grade. That's on a par with Russia and Romania.

Andreessen's first India bet makes CoinSwitch Kuber a unicorn

India's largest crypto exchange reached unicorn status in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz and Coinbase Ventures, with investors betting on rising demand even as the industry faces regulatory uncertainties.

CoinSwitch Kuber raised US$260 million at a valuation of US$1.9 billion on Wednesday. The Bengaluru-based startup has become India's largest and most valuable cryptocurrency platform with more than 10 million customers amassed in just 14 months of operations.

Goalkeeper gets drawn into political game

As former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh keeps everyone guessing about his future moves, Twiterrati has roped in an unsuspecting namesake into the political game.

Amrinder Singh, goalkeeper of the Indian national football team, has been repeatedly tagged in news related to the politician's meetings and discussions.

The exasperated footballer was forced to issue an appeal: "Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team and not the Former Chief of the State Punjab. Please stop tagging me."

Nakrani youngest entrepreneur in India rich list

Mr Shashvat Nakrani, the 23-year-old who founded the payment app BharatPe when he was in college, is the youngest person to feature in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List.

This Indian Institute of Technology dropout, who is worth Rs1,700 crore ($308 million), is among the 13 individuals on the list who were born in the 1990s and considered self-made by the listing entity.

Maharashtra chief minister's son discovers new blind eel species

Wildlife researcher and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Tejas has discovered a new species of a blind swamp eel belonging to the genus Rakthamichthys that is endemic to India.

"I believe it is my most remarkable discovery till date. A new species of a blind hypogean freshwater eel from Mumbai, named as Rakthamichthys Mumba after my home city Mumbai," he said.

Selfie-taker survives 42m fall at Karnataka waterfall

A man who fell 42 metres while clicking a selfie at Gokak waterfalls in Karnataka's Belgavi district survived with minor injuries.

Mr Pradeep Sagar, 30, who was rescued by a police team, is in a state of shock but responding well to treatment in a hospital.

'Cyanide killer' Jolly's murderous exploits in new book

Almost two years after she was arrested for killing six people in her family using cyanide, Jolly Amma Joseph, 49, is again in the news through bestselling author Sourabh Mukherjee's book Death Served Cold.

The book is on crimes committed by India's most notorious female murderers in the last three decades and includes a chapter on Jolly, whose murder spree rocked Kerala.

Hockey teams withdraw from Commonwealth Games

India on Tuesday pulled its hockey teams out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England as the diplomatic row between the two countries over Covid-19 quarantine rules escalated.

The announcement came a day after England Hockey said it was pulling out of the Men's Junior World Cup, which gets under way in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar next month, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"England have issued guidelines that 10 days quarantine is required (for) Indian arrivals in England even for those who are fully vaccinated," Hockey India said . "We feel these restrictions are biased against India and term it as very unfortunate."