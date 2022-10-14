India-UK trade deal on verge of collapse over visa comments

The India-UK free trade agreement is reportedly on the "verge of collapse" after the Indian government was angered by comments made by UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman questioning action over visa overstayers from India.

The Times said ministers in New Delhi were "shocked and disappointed" by the "disrespectful" remarks made by Ms Braverman, who expressed concerns about an "open borders" offer to India.

12 dead, over 30 injured in bus fire in Maharashtra

At least 12 people died and two others were in critical condition after a bus caught fire in Nashik city in Maharashtra on Saturday.

More than 30 people were injured and were being treated at Civil Hospital while the cause of the accident was being investigated.

The bus caught fire after hitting a diesel tanker. Videos on social media show the bus engulfed in a massive ball of fire.

Diamond tycoon fights extradition, citing suicide risk

Nirav Modi, a former diamond tycoon accused of a US$2 billion ($2.87 billion) loan fraud in India, urged a London court to block his extradition to his home country, claiming it could push him to suicide.

Modi suffers "long-standing depressive condition" and sending him to a "hostile environment", where people burn his effigies, could worsen his situation, his lawyer Edward Fitzgerald said in court on Wednesday.

Modi is fighting his extradition to face charges of allegedly masterminding the largest bank fraud case in India.

Two women killed in suspected human sacrifice

Police in Kerala arrested three people for allegedly murdering two women in a suspected case of human sacrifice.

The remains of the women, who were allegedly murdered months apart, were found on Tuesday.

Police said the accused - ayurvedic "healer" Bhagaval Singh, his wife Laila and "occult practitioner" Mohammed Shafi from Idukki district - "severely tortured" the victims before killing them. Police added that the trio confessed to the crime and an investigation was under way.

On Wednesday, a court in Kochi sent them to judicial custody for three weeks.

Authorities arrest six Pakistani nationals with heroin

Indian authorities arrested six Pakistani nationals and seized heroin worth tens of millions of dollars from a Pakistani fishing boat in the Arabian Sea, near Gujarat, on Saturday.

"The heroin seized was smuggled from Afghanistan and the Pakistani men arrested are being questioned to help us understand the modus operandi," said Senior Anti-Terrorist Squad officer Deepan Bhadran.

Officials estimated the street value of the 50kg of heroin at Rs3.5 billion ($610 million).

Production halted at factory linked to Gambia deaths

Authorities in Haryana halted production at a factory of Maiden Pharmaceuticals, a state minister said on Wednesday, after a World Health Organization (WHO) report said the medicine produced by the company could be linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said the authorities inspected a Maiden factory near the town of Sonepat and found 12 violations of good practices.

"Keeping this in view, the entire production of the company has been banned and notice has also been issued," said Mr Vij.

The WHO issued an alert last week asking regulators to remove Maiden Pharma goods from the market.

Parties cry foul over rule change in Jammu and Kashmir

A new rule that allows new residents of Jammu and Kashmir region to register as voters has angered opposition political parties who say it is an attempt by the Central government to change the demographics of the Muslim-majority region.

The new rule, introduced by electoral authorities in one of the region's 20 districts on Tuesday, allows those who have been living in Kashmir for a year or more to register as voters.

The earlier rule enfranchised only people who resided in the region in 1947 and their descendants.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister dies

Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav, a veteran politician and three-time chief minister of the country's most populous state, died on Monday after over six weeks in hospital. He was 82.

Mr Yadav entered politics in his 20s, rising to become chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1989. He assumed the post for the second time in 1993 and subsequently from 2003 to 2007.

He also served as India's defence minister in a coalition government between 1996 and 1998.

Hero unveils first electric scooter

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled its first electric scooter as the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters pivots toward clean energy.

Vida will cost Rs145,000 ($2,529) and deliveries will begin in December. Its two variants will have a range of either 143km or 165km.

Kerala to examine impact of port construction on coastline

The Kerala state government will set up a committee to examine whether there was coastal erosion during the construction of a port by Asia's richest man Gautam Adani.

The construction of the port, which began in 2015 in the town of Vizhinjam, has faced opposition from local residents and fishermen, who say it is causing coastal erosion.

Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur banned for three years

Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has been handed a three-year ban for the use of the prohibited substance, anabolic steroid Stanozolol.

According to an Athletics Integrity Unity statement, the 26-year-old Indian athlete's ban will be in effect from March 29, 2022.

Kamalpreet became an overnight sensation after finishing sixth at the Tokyo Olympics and is the only Indian woman to break the 65m barrier.

She was provisionally suspended after testing positive for Stanozolol in May 2022.

Indian workers rescued from digital job scams

India's government rescued about 130 Indians who were forced to work in Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia after they were lured by agents who had offered well-paying job opportunities in the information technology sector that turned out to be fake.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the rescued workers had been held captive and forced to commit cyber-fraud for companies engaged in digital scamming and forged cryptocurrencies.