Indian Army reject joins Ukrainian forces

A 21-year-old from Tamil Nadu, who was rejected twice by the Indian Army because he lacked the required height, is now fighting for the Ukrainian Army against the invading Russian troops.

Intelligence reports received by the Indian government have revealed that Sainikhesh Ravichandran (right), who is from Thudaliyur in Coimbatore and studying aerospace engineering at the Kharkiv National University, decided to volunteer when the Ukrainian government asked foreign nationals in the country to help them resist the Russian troops.

After war broke out in Ukraine on Feb 24, Sainikhesh could not be contacted for a few days.

A few days later, his parents Ravichandran, 52, and Jhansi Lakshmi, 48, found out that their eldest son had joined the Ukrainian Army.

Their second son Sairohit is 17.

They immediately alerted India's foreign ministry and sought help to locate their son.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu police told IANS that a group of Central Intelligence Bureau officers visited the couple's residence earlier this week and collected details about Sainikhesh.

They reportedly asked why he had joined the Ukrainian voluntary forces.

The parents reportedly told the intelligence officers that Sainikhesh had a passion for the military and armed training.

His room in their Coimbatore home is full of photographs of Indian army triumphs and heroes.

After completing schooling at Vidya Vikasini Matriculation in 2018, Sainikhesh applied to join the Indian Army, but couldn't clear the tests.

He also approached the United States consulate in Chennai to enquire if he could join the American Army.

On realising he couldn't, Sainikhesh enrolled for a five-year course in Kharkiv in September 2018.

He had been residing at the university's hostel and informed his family a few days before the war broke out that he had secured a part-time job in a video game developing company in Kharkiv.

Mr Ravichandran told IANS: "I am terribly upset and I have requested the Government of India to bring my son back to India. He had contacted home a few days ago and said that he was safe but was not listening to our requests to come back."

Sainikhesh last visited Coimbatore in July last year and stayed for about 11/2 months.

His distraught parents have now met state and Central government officers in a bid to bring him back to India.

