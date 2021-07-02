Indian company denies wrongdoing

Protesters hold fake dollar bills depicting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's face and tinted in red to look like blood outside the National Congress in Brasilia. PHOTO: AFP

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired a health official on Wednesday after he reportedly asked for a bribe in a Covid-19 vaccine deal, the latest graft accusation to rock the government and spark fresh calls for the president's impeachment.

A Senate probe has unearthed alleged corruption, with health ministry insiders and pro-Bolsonaro lawmakers allegedly seeking to fast-track and overpay for an Indian vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.

Last week, the Senate heard accusations that a deal to purchase the Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin was really a front to embezzle millions of dollars and a Bolsonaro ally masterminded the plan and the President knew all about it.

Health ministry official Ricardo Miranda told the commission his superiors had exerted "atypical, excessive" pressure on him to approve payment for the deal he suspected was over-billed.

The official and his brother Luis Miranda, a congressman close to Mr Bolsanaro, said they took the matter to the President, but he took no action.

On Monday, following these allegations, three Brazilian senators formally accused Mr Bolsonaro of malfeasance before the Supreme Court.

However, Prosecutor General Augusto Aras, an ally of the president, would have to bring charges for the matter to go ahead.

On Wednesday, when Brazil recorded 2,081 new Covid-19 deaths, federal prosecutors and the federal police launched a criminal probe into the Indian vaccine deal.

Mr Bolsonaro and Bharat Biotech have denied any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, he came out swinging against the Senate probe.

"They can't touch us," he said in televised comments during a visit to the city of Ponta Pora. "It won't be with lies... that they will get us out of here."

He did not comment on the dismissal of the official, Health Ministry logistics chief Roberto Ferreira Dias, or the allegations against him.

On Tuesday, Brazil suspended the Indian vaccine contract, worth 1.6 billion reais ($433 million).

On Wednesday, the country's health regulator suspended its emergency use application, citing incomplete paperwork provided by the intermediary selling the shot.

Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Tuesday that Mr Dias had suggested a bribe of US$1 per dose at a dinner to discuss a different order of 400 million vaccines, citing a representative from a medical supply company.

Mr Dias could not be reached immediately for comment.

Bharat Biotech said it has not received any advance payments or supplied any vaccines to Brazil.

"In the specific case of procurement of Covaxin by Brazil's Ministry of Health, from the first meeting during November 2020 until June 29, 2021, a step-by-step approach has been followed towards contracts and regulatory approvals," the company said in a statement.

"The pricing of Covaxin has been clearly established between US$15 and US$20 per dose for supplies to governments outside India. The pricing for Brazil has also been indicated at US$15 per dose.

"Bharat Biotech has received advance payments from several other countries at the above price points, with supplies in process, pending approvals. Bharat Biotech has not received any advance payments nor supplied any vaccines to MOH Brazil."

Bharat Biotech and Precisa Medicamentos, its partner in Brazil, are conducting a 5,000 subject phase III clinical trial in Brazil.

"According to the preliminary analysis, there are no irregularities in the contract but, for compliance, the Health Ministry chose to suspend the contract for a more in-depth analysis," Brazil Health Ministry said.

Brazilian federal prosecutors have opened an investigation into the deal, citing comparatively high prices, quick talks and pending regulatory approvals as red flags for the contract signed in February.

