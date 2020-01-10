Indian girl, 14, can sing in 120 languages

A Dubai-based Indian girl who holds the record for "most languages sung during one concert" and the 'longest live singing concert by a child" received a Global Child Prodigy Award in New Delhi last Friday.

Suchetha Satish, 14, who studies at the Indian High School in Dubai, was given the award along with 99 other child prodigies at a ceremony attended by Nobel Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi, who was the chief guest.

The Global Child Prodigy Award is supported by the Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam International Foundation and Oscar winning music director A.R. Rahman, among others.

The award celebrates the talent of children in different categories - dancing, music, arts, writing, acting, modelling, science, innovation and sports.

Suchetha set her double world record at the Indian Consulate Auditorium in Dubai on Jan 25, 2018, when she sang in 102 different languages.

She began the live concert by singing a prayer song in Maithili, an Indo-Aryan language spoken in some parts of Bihar and Nepal. It was followed by songs in other languages.

She told the Khaleej Times: "I was selected for the (Global Child Prodigy) award for my twin world records which I set as a 12-year-old by singing in 102 languages over six hours and 15 minutes."

She can currently sing in 120 languages and recently released her second album in Arabic in the presence of Malayalam film star Mammooty and actor Unni Mukundan in Dubai.

"I met them when they were in Dubai to promote the movie Mamangam. Both of them wished me well and I was on cloud nine," Suchetha told the Khaleej Times.

Suchetha started singing in foreign languages in 2016. The Times of India reported that initially she could sing in only some Indian languages such as Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil.

She considers French, Hungarian and German as the most difficult languages to sing. Her favourites are Armenian, Slovakian and Maori.

Suchetha practices music every day and balances it along with her studies. She told the Khaleej Times: "I make it a point to practise every day and, by God's grace, I have been able to manage that without affecting my studies.

"The CBSE curriculum is tough. It would be nice if the homework given to students is significantly reduced so that students can concentrate on extracurricular activities like arts and sports even better."

Suchetha counts singing at the Dubai Opera during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in 2018 as her greatest moment.

However, her dream is to perform at the Dubai Expo later this year. She wants to sing her song "Fifty Glorious Years" along with the composer Monty Sharma and his orchestra in the presence of the lyricist and poet Dr Shihab Ghanem at the iconic Al Wasl Plaza.

Indo-Asian News Service