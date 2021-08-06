Indian men's team end Olympic hockey medal drought with bronze

India's men won their first Olympic hockey medal in 41 years on Thursday, snaring bronze with a thrilling 5-4 victory over Germany that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as "historic".

The medal in Tokyo possesses enormous significance for India, a former hockey powerhouse which has a proud record of eight Olympic gold medals in the sport.

Goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh (right), who was outstanding, said: "It's a rebirth. In 1980 we won the last medal and after that nothing. This gives a boost and gives energy to the youngsters to pick up hockey and play this game. This is a beautiful game."

India were down 3-1 early but went into the final quarter leading 5-3, before a fourth German goal set up a tense finish.