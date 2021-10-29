Indian-origin Anita is Canada's new defence minister

Indian-origin politician Anita Anand (right) made history on Tuesday by becoming Canada's defence minister.

She replaced fellow Indo-Canadian Harjit Sajjan as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled his new Cabinet.

Mr Sajjan will be the new minister of international affairs.

Another Indo-Canadian woman, 32-year-old MP from Brampton West Kamal Khera, also took oath as minister for seniors.

The sitting Indo-Canadian woman minister Bardish Chagger, who held the Ministry of Diversity, Inclusion and Youth of Canada, was shuffled out.

The two Indo-Canadian women are among six women ministers in the new Cabinet.

Mr Trudeau demoted Mr Sajjan for failing to address the allegations of sexual misconduct in the Canadian military and rewarded Ms Anand and Ms Khera for their work during the pandemic.

Ms Anand has been praised for her work as procurement minister and Ms Khera - a registered nurse - for going back to work as a health-care provider at the peak of the pandemic.

A three-time MP since 2015, Ms Khera has also served as a parliamentary secretary to the ministers of health and international trade.

Ms Anita was born in 1967 in Nova Scotia to Indian parents who were both medical professionals.

Her mother Saroj D. Ram is from Punjab and father S.V. Anand from Tamil Nadu.

Ms Anita, who is on leave as a professor of law at the University of Toronto, was picked as minister of public service and procurement by Mr Trudeau after her election as MP ford Oakville near Toronto.

She assisted the Air India Inquiry Commission with extensive research.

The commission investigated the bombing of Air India Kanishka Flight 182 on June 23, 1985, that killed all 329 people on board.

The bomb that exploded on board the Montreal-Delhi flight was planted by Vancouver-based Khalistan supporters to avenge the military action at the Golden Temple a year earlier.

Before Ms Anand, Canada's only woman defence minister was former Prime Minister Kim Campbell who held the portfolio from Jan 4 to June 25 in 1993.

Indo-Asian News Service