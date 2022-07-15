Indian-origin frontrunners in UK PM race

Half a world away from the political drama in London, many Indians are closely following the twists and turns in the search for the next UK Prime Minister to replace Boris Johnson.

The distant spectators are curious to see how two candidates with Indian ancestry fare.

Bookmakers' favourite Rishi Sunak and attorney-general Suella Braverman are campaigning for the Conservative party leadership.

On Wednesday, former Chancellor Sunak won the first round of voting by MPs to choose the next Conservative leader and prime minister. He got 88 votes - ahead of Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt with 67 and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss with 50.

Ms Suella came in sixth with 32 votes, while Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt were eliminated from the race.

The six still in the contest faced another round of voting on Thursday. The field is expected to be narrowed to two by the end of next week, before around 160,000 Tory members decide on the next party leader and prime minister.

If either Mr Sunak or Ms Suella is announced the next prime minister on Sept 5, it will mark the first prime minister of Indian origin in the UK.

Both their Indian families migrated to Britain in the 1960s in search of better lives.

Britain ruled India for about 200 years before the South Asian country gained independence in 1947 after a prolonged freedom struggle.

"It will be a great feeling to see an Indian as the PM of a country which very ruthlessly ruled India for a very long time!" tweeted netizen Emon Mukherjee.

There are around 1.4 million Indians in Britain, making them the country's single largest ethnic minority.

The two countries enjoy friendly relations. Bilateral trade stood at £21.5 billion ($35.6 billion) in 2020-21.

Leading Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra joined the steady stream of online reaction to the possibility of a UK prime minister with Indian heritage.

He posted a doctored image of 10 Downing Street, the prime minister's official residence, with its famous black door adorned with marigolds and mango leaves - symbols of an auspicious beginning in the Hindu religion.

Some netizens have tweeted photos of Mr Sunak under the slogan "The Empire Strikes Back", while Indian newspapers have paid unusually close attention to the race.

Mr Sunak, 42, was born in the UK's Southampton. His father was a general practitioner for the National Health Service (NHS) while his mother ran a local pharmacy.

His grandparents were born in Punjab and migrated to East Africa before moving to the UK in the 1960s. They were believed to have taken up administrative jobs.

Mr Sunak attended elite schools in the UK, including Oxford, before getting an MBA from Stanford University in the Unites States. His impressive resume includes working as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs and various hedge funds.

In 2009, Mr Sunak married UK-based Indian fashion designer Akshata Murty, daughter of Indian billionaire N. R. Narayana Murthy, founder of Indian outsourcing giant Infosys.

That connection threatened to dent Mr Sunak's popularity in the UK after it was revealed that his wife had not been paying UK tax on her foreign income through her "non-domiciled" status, which is available to foreign nationals who do not regard the UK as their permanent home.

Ms Akshata later said she would start to pay British tax for her global income. She is an Indian citizen and owns a 0.9 per cent stake in Infosys.

She and Mr Sunak entered The Sunday Times UK Rich List ranked at No. 222 with a reported net worth of £730 million, the newspaper reported in May.

Mr Murthy's family, based in Bengaluru, has largely avoided discussing Mr Sunak's political journey.

Mr Sunak's colleague Suella, currently the UK's attorney-general and also in the race to succeed Mr Johnson, was born into a Christian family of Indian origin.

Her parents are Christie and Uma Fernandes, who emigrated to the UK in the 1960s from Kenya and Mauritius respectively.

Her mother, born into a Tamil Hindu family, was a nurse and a councillor. Her father, who is of Goan ancestry, worked for a housing association.

Ms Suella is the niece of former Mauritian High Commissioner to London Mahen Kundasamy.

She had talked about how her parents came to the UK with nothing.

In 2017, she posted on Facebook that her mother was awarded the British Empire Medal for 45 years of service in the NHS as a nurse and for voluntary work abroad.

"It was Britain that gave them hope, security and opportunity. This country has afforded me incredible opportunities in education and career, and I owe a debt of gratitude to this country," Ms Suella said in a recent speech.

She attended Cambridge University and got her master's degree in European and French law at Pantheon-Sorbonne University. She then went on to specialise in commercial litigation, judicial review, immigration and planning law at No. 5 Chambers in London. She entered politics in 2005.

Married to Briton Rael Braverman, the mother of two's maternity leave famously brought about an overdue law change last year to allow her to remain a Cabinet minister while away to give birth.

Announcing her PM bid on ITV, Ms Suella said she wanted to cut taxes and public spending, stop migrants illegally crossing the English Channel and "get rid of all this woke rubbish".

Making her pitch to Conservative activists and lawmakers, she said: "Don't vote for me because I'm a woman. Don't vote for me because I'm brown. Vote for me because I love this country and would do anything for it."

US Vice-President Kamala Harris is another example of a politician of Indian origin who made it big abroad.

Residents of her ancestral village in Tamil Nadu celebrated her inauguration with firecrackers and gifts of food. Reuters