Indian police decommission historic British rifle

Police in northern India on Sunday bid goodbye to the historic British-era bolt-action rifles after using them for one last salute during the annual Republic Day parade.

The Lee-Enfield .303 rifle was the main firearm of British colonial military forces and, despite being designated "obsolete" 25 years ago, it was the Uttar Pradesh police's main weapon for over seven decades.

The rifle - used by the British during the two World Wars - fires one shot at a time, after which the barrel needs to be reloaded by pulling the bolt.

"They have been in use since independence (from the British in 1947) and now they'll be replaced by INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) and SLRs (Self-Loading Rifles)," said Uttar Pradesh police Superintendent Amit Verma.

As many as 45,000 .303 rifles were used by the state police, Mr Verma said, and the model was a favourite among constables due to its accuracy and sturdiness.

"This rifle is a fantastic weapon and has served us brilliantly in various operations," police Additional Director-General Bijaya Kumar Maurya said.

"But it being a bolt action weapon with low magazine capacity, it was time for a change. Its production has also discontinued, so there was all the more need for an upgrade."

ADGP Maurya said the new automatic rifles would "add to the confidence of our officers" and would result in improved policing. "Criminals will naturally face the heat when they encounter officers armed with automatic weapons," he said.

The .303 rifles will be returned to a gun factory in Ishapore, West Bengal, where they will be converted into anti-riot guns.

Former Director-General of Police Brij Lal said the .303 rifle was indeed the workhorse of the Uttar Pradesh police and had always given the desired results.

"There is no provision to give an award to a gun on the basis of its performance. But if it existed, the .303 would have certainly bagged one," he said.

Mr Lal, who had successfully undertaken many operations and killed several dreaded dacoits and gangsters, added: "The main reason behind the success of this weapon is its ability to work well in Uttar Pradesh's tough terrain, including in mud, water and other extreme conditions."

Mr Saroj Kumar Mishra, a constable with the Uttar Pradesh police since 1982, said he would miss the heavy-duty rifle.

"The weapon is as smooth as butter even after 20 rounds of back-to-back firing," he told the Hindustan Times. "This feature is perhaps the most important one which we often miss in the modern-day weapons."

AFP