Indian students 'not held' as human shields

Indian students, who managed to leave Ukraine, at a shelter outside Bucharest in Romania. (Right) Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, who died in Kharkiv. PHOTOS: REUTERS

India on Thursday denied Russian claims that Ukrainians were holding Indian students hostage in Kharkiv. Instead, it thanked Ukraine authorities for their help in evacuations from the embattled city.

"With the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities, many students left Kharkiv yesterday," said Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi. "We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student."

India's declaration came after Kremlin said Indian students in Kharkiv were being used as a "human shield" by Ukrainian security forces.

"These students have already been, in effect, taken hostage by the Ukrainian security agencies that are using them as a human shield and are doing everything to prevent them from leaving for Russia," the statement said following a video call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

"The Kyiv authorities are fully responsible for this," it added, saying that Mr Putin told Mr Modi that Moscow is trying to organise the evacuation of Indian students from Kharkiv via a humanitarian corridor.

Russia's defence ministry also said Ukrainian authorities were holding a group of Indian students by force in Kharkiv, with its spokesman Igor Konashenkov telling a televised briefing: "They have practically been taken hostage."

A brief statement from Mr Modi's office after his call with Mr Putin said only that "many Indian students are stuck" in the city, and that the two leaders discussed their evacuation.

Mr Bagchi noted on Thursday: "A large number of Indian nationals have been evacuated from Ukraine in the last few days. We appreciate the help extended by the Ukrainian authorities to make this possible."

Before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last week, there were more than 20,000 Indians in Ukraine. Around 3,000 remain, mostly in Kharkiv.

The country's second city has come under intense shelling by Russian forces, with police and university buildings bombarded and government offices reduced to rubble. Among those killed was an Indian student on Tuesday.

India has urged Russia and Ukraine to cease hostilities but has stopped short of condemning Moscow's invasion. On Wednesday, it again abstained during a United Nations resolution deploring Russia's actions.

Earlier on Wednesday, first-hand accounts of students stranded at the Kharkiv railway station gave a glimpse into their desperate situation as the Indian government issued an appeal to its citizens to immediately leave the city.

Students complained of being kicked, intimidated and not being let on trains leaving the city, prompting many to start walking towards one of the three locations specified by the Indian government between 11km and 16 km away.

Indian media also reported that Indian students were prevented from crossing into neighbouring countries earlier this week, with Ukrainian border guards reportedly refusing to let them pass and demanding money.

Indian student Shubhanshu Bairagi, 20, who managed to arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday on an evacuation flight, said: "It was like hell.

"We travelled from Vinnytsia (270km from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv) to the Romanian border in buses arranged by our contractors and had to walk some 12 kilometres. But walking was not the problem. The problem was crossing the Romanian border. It had become impossible.

"Students were crying and begging to be allowed to cross the border. Some fainted, fell on their feet. Some ended up fighting among themselves."

Shubhanshu added that some Ukrainian troops kicked the students.

"Some students were hit with rifle stock," he said. "The situation was very bad. When the border opened, they would allow Ukrainians to go first. But, once we crossed the border, the Indian embassy took care of us well."

At least two Indian students have died since the conflict began. On Tuesday, Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a 21-year-old medical student from Chalageri in Karnataka's Haveri district, was killed during heavy Russian shelling in Kharkiv.

"He lived near the governor's house and had been standing in the queue for food. Suddenly there was an air strike that blew up the governor's house and he was killed," Pooja Praharaj, a student coordinator in Kharkiv, told NDTV.

On Wednesday, another Indian student Chandan Jindal, who was studying at the National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Vinnytsia, died after suffering a stroke. The 22-year-old from Barnala in Punjab was in hospital after undergoing surgery a few weeks earlier.

AFP, Indo-Asian News Service

