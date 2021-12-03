Indian talent tapped by major US companies

Parag Agrawal joins a list of India-born CEOs of prominent United companies. Here's the list: Satya Nadella: Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, he attended Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, and did electrical engineering at Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka. He then moved to the US for a master's in computer science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Sundar Pichai: The man at the helm of Alphabet earned a degree in metallurgical engineering from IIT Kharagpur and a master's in material science and engineering from Stanford. He followed this with an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Indra Nooyi: Chairperson of Pepsico until 2019, she has a bachelor's in physics, chemistry and maths from Madras Christian College and a post graduate diploma in management (PGDBM) from IIM Calcutta. In 1978, she attended Yale where she earned a master's in public and private management. Shantanu Narayen: Adobe CEO since 2018, he attended Hyderabad Public School and then took his electronics and communication engineering degree from the University College of Engineering, Osmania. He then got a master's in computer science from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. An MBA came next from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. Sanjay Mehrotra: The CEO of Micron Technology and co-founder of SanDisk started school at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in New Delhi. He then transferred midway from BITS Pilani to attend Berkeley for a bachelor's and a master's degree in electrical engineering and computer science at the age of 21. Vikram Pandit: CEO of Citigroup until October 2012, he studied at Bishop Cotton School in Nagpur but completed his schooling at the Dadar Parsee Youths Assembly High School in Mumbai. He moved to the US at 16 and attended Columbia for the entire academic track thereafter. This included an undergraduate programme, a bachelor's and a master's in electrical engineering and an MBA and PhD in finance. Nikesh Arora: Chairman of Palo Alto Networks, he attended The Air Force School in New Delhi and then IIT (BHU) Varanasi for his electrical engineering degree. He then got an MBA from Northeastern University. Ajay Banga: The executive chairman of Mastercard studied at the Hyderabad Public School, then pursued economics at St Stephen's College in Delhi. He then went to IIM Ahmedabad for a PGDBM. Ashok Vemuri: Director for financial policy and public responsibilities at Kroger and former CEO of Conduent and IGATE, he received a bachelor's in physics from St Stephen's College in Delhi. He then did his PGDBM at IIM Ahmedabad. Victor Menezes: Senior adviser at private equity firm New Silk Route and former senior vice-chairman of Citigroup, he has an electrical engineering degree from IIT Mumbai followed by an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management. Arvind Krishna: The IBM Group CEO did his schooling between Stanes Anglo Indian School, Coonoor, and St Joseph's Academy, Dehradun. A bachelor's in electrical engineering from IIT Kanpur came next, followed by a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Other Indian-origin CEOs of US companies: lLaxman Narasimhan, CEO of Reckitt Benckiser and former chief commercial officer at PepsiCo lJayshree V. Ullal, president and CEO of Arista Networks lVivek Sankaran, president and CEO of Albertsons Companies lPunit Renjen, CEO of Deloitte lVasant Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis lNiraj S. Shah, CEO of Wayfair lDinesh Paliwal, director and former president and CEO of Harman International llIndo-Asian News Service