Indian youth fighting for Ukraine willing to return home

The student from Tamil Nadu who has joined the Ukrainian paramilitary forces to fight the Russia troops is willing to return home, his father said on Monday.

R. Sainikhesh (right), a final-year aerospace engineering student at the National Aerospace University in Kharkiv, joined the Georgian National Legion, a paramilitary unit comprising volunteers, last month.

The 21-year-old from Thudiyalur in Coimbatore district is among thousands of foreigners who have taken up arms for Ukraine.

According to a Times of India report, Sainikhesh's father Ravichandran said officials from the Indian government were in touch with the family and promised to trace and bring their son back to India.

Ravichandran established contact with his son last weekend and Sainikhesh agreed to return to India. "We can communicate only when he contacts us," said Mr Ravichandran.

"The last we spoke, he said he was safe and asked us not to worry about him. He avoided answering us when we asked about his return to India. However, we feel he knows our situation and might return safely.

"Government authorities have assured us to bring our son back. We expect good news soon. Media reports should not affect his return to India."

However, a police officer connected with the case said Sainikhesh didn't respond positively when his parents asked him to return to India.

The youth has not approached the Indian embassy in Ukraine for help.

According to Western media reports, the Ukrainian government is offering foreign mercenaries US$2,000 (S$2,729) a day to fight the Russian troops.

Britain's Evening Standard reported that several advertisements have appeared online in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States asking for seasoned soldiers to join the fight against Russia.

Ukraine formed the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine at the request of President Volodymyr Zelensky to fight the Russian troops.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has claimed that more than 20,000 volunteers from 52 countries have volunteered to fight for Ukraine.