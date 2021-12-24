Indians ordered 115 briyanis per minute

India's love for briyani only seems to be growing as online food delivery platform Swiggy said on Tuesday that Indians ordered 115 plates of briyani per minute this year.

The report mentioned that over 425,000 new users made their Swiggy debut by ordering a chicken briyani, while the most binged snack of the year was samosa with about five million orders, equal to the population of New Zealand.

"Swiggy's sixth annual StatEATstics report reveals how Indians ordered 115 plates of briyani per minute, samosas equal to the population of New Zealand and enough tomatoes to play the Spanish Tomatina festival for 11 years," the company said in a statement.

"In 2020, 90 briyanis were ordered per minute, which has gone up to 115 in 2021, which comes to 1.91 per second."

Briyani was the most ordered dish in Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Hyderabad.

Mumbai loves dal khichidi more.

In fact, chicken fried rice, masala thosai and garlic breadsticks rank higher in Mumbai than briyani.

Gurugram also doesn't order briyani much, with dal makhani and masala thosai among the top ordered items.

Lucknow is another north Indian city that likes masala thosai.

Mutton briyani and steamed momos rank among the most ordered food in Kolkata.

While samosa was ordered six times more than chicken wings, pav bhaji was India's second favourite snack with 2.1 million orders.

With a total of 2.1 million orders, gulab jamun was the most ordered dessert on Swiggy, followed by rasmalai with 1.27 million orders.

The search for healthy food on Swiggy doubled this year, as health-focused restaurants on Swiggy HealthHub witnessed a 200 per cent increase in orders.

Bengaluru emerged as the most health-conscious city, followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Indians eat the healthiest on Mondays and Thursdays and keto orders rose 23 per cent. There was also an 83 per cent surge in vegan and plant-based food orders this year.

Instamart delivered over 28 million packs of fruits and vegetables alone this year.

Tomatoes, bananas, onions, potatoes and green chillies were the top five fruits and veggies delivered in under 30 minutes.

The total bananas ordered on Instamart outweighed the Statue of Liberty by 2.6 times. Other Swiggy findings: Top cuisines: After Indian, pan-Asian and Chinese were among the top three cuisines ordered, followed by Mexican and Korean. Dinner time: Most orders were received between 7pm and 9pm. Night bingeing: Cheese-garlic bread, popcorn and French fries were ordered the most after 10pm. Going any length for food: A delivery partner travelled 55.5km, the maximum for Swiggy, to deliver a food package in Bengaluru. Craving crisps: Chips were the top ordered item post 10pm on Instamart.

Indo-Asian News Service