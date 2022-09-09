Indians at the political fore globally

Mr Rishi Sunak (left) lost to Ms Liz Truss in the contest to succeed Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister. PHOTO: AFP

ASAD LATIF

Mr Rishi Sunak's defeat by Ms Liz Truss in the race to inhabit 10 Downing Street does not detract from the political rise of the diasporic Indian around the world.

Among the more familiar names are former Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and current United States Vice-President Kamala Harris, both of partly Indian origin.

There are many more.

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali of Guyana, President Prithvirajsing Roopun of Mauritius and President Chandrikapersad Santokhi of Suriname attest to the diasporic reality of people of Indian origin rising to the highest constitutional positions in their countries.

Interestingly, the paternal grandfather of Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa is from Goa: History has taken sweet revenge on the Portuguese colonisation of Goa.

Many would be disappointed that Mr Sunak has not joined Mr Costa as a participant in history's sweet revenge.

It would have been a happy irony indeed had a person of Indian origin risen to the highest political office in the former British Empire, whose global might depended crucially on its control of the resources and talent of India.

There would have been very little of the Empire without the Raj.

Today, there is no need to be crestfallen at the results of the British leadership contest.

Mr Sunak is only 42, just a teenager in political longevity. He could make a comeback so long as he remains committed to his party's cause, stays in the public limelight and sheds the aura of patrician affluence and privilege that surrounds him to his disadvantage.

He could begin by making more working-class friends. Apparently, he did not have any at one point. Bad form, very bad indeed.

Meanwhile, political Britain has emerged as the real winner in the Sunak-Truss contest.

The mere fact that a non-white could challenge a white for the prime minister's post in a conservative party, and come within striking distance of victory, reveals a healthy political process in which ethnicity does not determine final outcomes.

Ethnicity matters, of course, which is precisely why the Sunak challenge made news in Britain and elsewhere, including in India of course.

However, it is correct to say that British politics has absorbed ethnicity by eliminating it as an electorally alienating factor. That is to say, the Tories would not have been at risk of losing the next general election had Mr Sunak won the contest for premiership.

After all, 43 per cent of Tory voters - obviously not the majority of whom could possibly be of Indian origin - voted for him in the recent contest. They voted in the political context of a post-racial Britain where academic credentials, administrative capability and popular charm matter more than the colour of one's skin.

Ms Truss' victory is deserved, but Mr Sunak was a worthy contender. Therein lies the progressive beauty of Britain's evolving political landscape.

Of course, this is not to say that all of Britain is post-racial. Along with class and gender, race is a divisive force in British life. Racial discrimination is not unknown in everyday social transactions. The colour of one's skin does matter on the street.

Indeed, even the election of Mr Sunak to the prime ministership would not have changed those realities, any more than President Barack Obama's presidency altered the racial trajectory of the United States, where occasional (but frightening) police brutality on blacks vitiates race relations to this day.

However, change at the top vindicates the belief in progress, no matter how long that progress takes to seep down to the streets.

Looking ahead, it is important to give countries time to make the social adjustments necessary to enable smooth and durable transitions in the ethnic composition of the national leadership.

There could be problems otherwise. The 2000 coup d'etat in Fiji was carried out by hardline ethnic Fijian nationalists against the elected government of an Indo-Fijian Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry.

Although the coup had economic causes as well, ethnicity was never out of the overall equation.

Fiji is a cautionary example of the limits of diasporic political power once it runs up against indigenous resistance. The natives always win.

While Singapore is not remotely Fiji, the best realist approach to adopt here is to offer meritocratic opportunities to the minorities to rise in political life without the clutches of ethnic grievance-based support.

The political talent of Indians has contributed and contributes to the well-being of all citizens of Singapore. From Minister S. Rajaratnam and former President S.R. Nathan to Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Transport Minister S. Iswaran and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, among others.

These political icons are undoubtedly Indian by race but they are ultimately Singaporean by national affiliation.

Once in Parliament, they represent all Singaporeans, not only Indians.

They represent the vanguard of the diasporic Indian politician within the firm political boundaries of multiracial Singapore.

asad@sph.com.sg

Asad Latif is an editorial writer for The Straits Times