India's Disco King dies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee (left) paying a floral tribute to a portrait of Bappi Lahiri in Kolkata on Wednesday. PHOTO: EPA

Indian singer-composer and "Disco King" Bappi Lahiri, who collaborated with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Samantha Fox, died aged 69 on Wednesday, prompting tributes from the world of politics and Bollywood.

"He was admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home," said Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai.

"He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea)."

Born in West Bengal to a musical family, the larger-than-life Lahiri was renowned for his trademark gold chain and sunglasses and was credited with popularising disco music in India.

He had several collaborations with international stars, including English model and singer Fox in the 1995 Hindi film Rock Dancer and with Snoop Dogg on the Punjabi song Patiala Peg in 2015.

Lahiri's family said in a statement that his death was a "deeply sad moment" for them.

"We are seeking love and blessings for his soul," his wife and two children said.

Lahiri had fans dancing to hit songs in the 1970s and 80s Bollywood films such as Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer and Sharaabi.

He also voiced several characters for Hindi-language versions of Hollywood films. His last Bollywood song titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film Baaghi 3.

The singer's last appearance on the screen was with Salman Khan on the reality show Bigg Boss 15 where he promoted his grandson Swastik Bansal's new song Baccha Party.

In the early 2000s, he won a copyright case against US rapper-producer Dr Dre for using parts of one of his songs.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that Lahiri's music was "all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions" and that "people across generations could relate to his works".

"His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Indian leader added.

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman tweeted his condolences and called Lahiri the "Disco King of Hindi cinema".

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar added that Lahiri's voice "was the reason for millions to dance, including me".

"Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music," he tweeted.

Lahiri is survived by his wife Chitrani, two children - daughter Reema, who is also a singer, and music composer Bappa Lahiri.

AFP, Indo-Asian News Service