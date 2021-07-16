India's first Covid patient tests positive again

A woman from Kerala who was studying in Wuhan, China, and was infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus in the early days of the pandemic last year has tested positive for Covid-19 again, a Kerala health official said on Tuesday.

But she has no symptoms.

The woman, officially recognised as India's first Covid-19 infected person after she tested positive on Jan 30 last year, took an RT-PCR test in order to travel to Delhi.

She tested negative on a rapid antigen test, widely regarded as reflective of contagiousness, and none of her family members appear to have been infected.

"She has tested positive and is under quarantine at her home. None of the family members has tested positive," said Thrissur district medical officer K.J. Reena.

The officer said reinfection is nothing new - some of the health workers in the state have been infected twice.

The Thrissur woman is 22 years old and is waiting to resume her studies at a medical college in Wuhan. She has taken one shot of a vaccine.

The woman has been unable to return to Wuhan as China is yet to allow Indian students back into the country because of the pandemic.

Last year, she spent almost a month at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

She later tested negative twice for the virus, confirming her recovery, and was discharged on Feb 20.

Two of her friends, who travelled with her from Wuhan, the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in China, also tested positive later in Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts.

According to the Kerala health department, at that time 34 people were in isolation wards across various hospitals in the state.

Recent assessments of the Delta variant, now believed to be dominant in India, have shown that it can lead to more repeat infections than its predecessors.

Clinicians and experts largely believe that reinfections are not a cause for concern if a person has no symptoms, especially since RT-PCR tests can also throw up a positive test due to viral remnants.

"There are several factors at play here. If the person had a mild infection, the antibody titres are usually low and they do not last very long," said Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the epidemiology and infectious diseases department at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"Plus, if they had an infection 18 months ago, it is likely they have lost the protection by now. Also, the variant is likely to be different. A person getting a second infection is not unheard of."

An ICMR research study from January to October last year estimated there are 4.5 per cent reinfection cases among symptomatic people in India.

Kerala has been reeling under the surge in Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Although hailed for being able to control the spread of the virus under former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, the state is still under the Central government's radar for its rising cases.

On Tuesday, Kerala reported 14,539 fresh Covid-19 infections and 124 deaths, the highest in the country.

Kerala is also fighting rising Zika virus cases, which currently number 21.

Zika is mostly spread through the bite of the Aedes mosquito but can also be sexually transmitted.

