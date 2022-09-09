India's first virtual influencer clocks 2 million Instagram views

India's first virtual influencer's debut collaboration with leading audio brand boAt has clocked over two million views on Instagram and more than one million on YouTube, less than a fortnight after the ad's release.

Created by Himanshu Goel of Top Social India and having over 100,000 followers on Instagram, Kyra is one of the latest entrants to the long list of computer-generated influencers, most of whom have an elaborate backstory and have gained sustained success.

Kyra (@kyraonig), the forever 21-year-old, short haired "model, traveller and dream chaser", who has been on social media since January, frequently posts pictures mimicking real influencers.

These include vacation photos, mirror selfies and occasional photoshoots.

Although her still photos are almost human-like, the effect doesn't quite carry over to her videos.