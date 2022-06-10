India's King of Lions in Lion City for Ultimate fight

Indian mixed martial arts fighter Anshul "King of Lions" Jubli (right) is in Singapore for his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) clash with Japan's Sho Usami at the Singapore Indoor Stadium today.

The 27-year-old has an unbeaten 5-0 record and believes he will win in the inaugural Asia-wide edition of the Road To UFC, designed to unearth untapped talents.

"Getting to the UFC is the dream. I can promise you that within four years, you will see many, many Indian fighters follow me. This is just the beginning," said Anshul, who fights in the lightweight category.

Only one India-born fighter won a UFC contract. But featherweight Bharat Khandare lost his only fight in 2017, so he was let go.

Anshul, who was born in Uttarkashi, initially wanted to follow his father's footsteps and join the Indian Army.

"I started learning MMA to help with my army physical exams, but I soon realised it was MMA that I wanted to do, not join the army," he said.

"My father is quite happy but I know my mother still hopes that I will quit and become a doctor or a lawyer. There's no chance of that."