India's longest river ropeway service launched

Assam's capital Guwahati on Monday got India's longest river ropeway that will connect the banks of the Brahmaputra.

Built at a cost of Rs56 crore, the ropeway will cover 1.82km and bring down the travelling time between north Guwahati and the central part of the city to eight minutes.

Usually, it takes more than an hour to cover the distance by road through a bridge in heavy traffic.

The ropeway will not only help promote tourism but also make commuting easier, state Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after inaugurating it.

Thirty passengers can travel in a cabin of the ropeway, the work for which began in 2003.

The service will also help people living in North Guwahati who suffer when ferry services are suspended during floods.