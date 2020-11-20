Injured street dog finds home in London

An Indian street dog that lost her front legs after being run over by a train has found a new home in London after enduring a year of therapy and learning to walk again with prosthetic limbs.

The three-year-old was found "covered in blood" and her forelegs badly injured by a Railway Protection Force constable at Faridabad in Haryana state last October.

Doctors had to amputate her forelegs, leaving her with stumps.

An Indian national living in London paid for her new legs, while the global dog rescue group Wild at Heart Foundation found her a new home.

On Wednesday, Rocky, as she has been named now, boarded a plane from New Delhi for London, where she will eventually settle down with her adopter.