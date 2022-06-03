'Instapoet' Rupi battles censors

From a run-in with Instagram over a photo of menstrual blood to a push to ban her books from American schools, Canadian poet Rupi Kaur has knocked heads with would-be censors since bursting into the global literary scene.

The Punjab born, most prolific among a new generation of "Instapoets," shot to fame with her self-published first collection of writing in 2014.

Sexual violence, mental health, immigration - no topic is taboo, as far as the 29-year-old is concerned.

Her candour has earned her a devoted online fan base, with some 4.5 million Instagram followers.

But her no-holds-barred approach is not to everyone's liking - and pressure groups in several American states, including Texas and Oregon, have banned or are seeking to ban her first book, Milk And Honey, from schools and libraries.

"It breaks my heart that parents and lawmakers are attempting to ban this book," Ms Rupi told AFP following a stage show in Ottawa, where she presented her latest book to a mostly-female audience.

She sees the ban as a refusal to contemplate "sexual assault and violence experienced by a young woman".

"But there is a larger problem with this. We're stepping into this territory where we're banning culture and expression," she said.

Ms Rupi migrated to Canada at age four with her Sikh parents and grew up in a suburb of Toronto.

"I grew up going to protests and talking about revolution and human rights at our dinner table. And that has always been a thread in my work," she said.

The oldest of four children, the "quiet, shy" teenager found her voice through poetry, which allowed her to "be as loud as I wanted".

Admiring the poems of Lebanese-American bard Khalil Gibran, Ms Rupi writes about her own experiences in the first person, without capitals, in a nod to her mother tongue, Punjabi.

Proud of her roots, she regrets that there "aren't enough women of colour represented in publishing and media".

But she does find inspiration in the news itself.

"My poetry is a response to what's happening in my world," she explains.

From her breakout collection Milk And Honey to her second book The Sun And Her Flowers, Ms Rupi has sold more than 10 million copies, and her works have been translated into more than 40 languages.

Thousands flock to her talks, also buying her books and memorabilia such as T-shirts and temporary tattoos.

Ms Rupi's poems "are not very complex, the figures of speech are not very sophisticated, but maybe that's exactly what the public likes", said Ms Stephanie Bolster, a creative writing professor at Concordia University in Montreal.

She added that Ms Rupi's straightforward and short poems are not "intimidating" and her "accessible" style attracts new readers to the medium.

AFP

