Jacqueline appears before probe agency in money laundering case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for questioning in connection with its probe in the Rs200 crore ($36.2 million) money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

She had earlier skipped various summons issued by the federal agency citing different reasons.

Her questioning is significant as the agency is looking to unearth the proceeds of the crime.

India and Russia deepen defence cooperation

India and Russia have moved to deepen commerce and energy ties in a bid to broaden their relationship while doubling down on the decision to go ahead with a missile deal that could attract sanctions from the United States.

Analysts said the visit by Russian President Vladmir Putin to New Delhi on Monday showed that both sides were keen to contemporise a historical relationship in spite of clear divergence of views over the US, China and Indo-Pacific strategy.

The two countries signed a 10-year defence cooperation agreement that covers ongoing and future cooperation and clinched a small arms deal that involves the manufacture of 600,000 Russian AK-203 assault rifles in India following high level talks.

US returnee flees with swab test result from airport

A 28-year-old man who flew into Jamshedpur in Jharkhand from the United States fled after his Covid-19 swab was taken at the airport test centre.

Health authorities had to go to his house the next day to complete the formalities.

They have now sought police help as several other foreign returnees have also failed to cooperate.

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua dies at 67

Veteran television journalist Vinod Dua died last Sunday after a prolonged illness following a Covid-19 infection.

A week earlier, the 67-year-old was moved to the intensive care unit of the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on the advice of doctors.

With an illustrious career spanning four decades, Mr Dua was known to have revolutionised election coverage in India.

Man arrested for killing daughter's boyfriend

Bengaluru city police on Saturday arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly killing a 19-year-old after he found the boy with his daughter at his Vinobha Nagar house.

Police said Narayan, an autorickshaw driver, found out that his daughter, a school dropout, was in love with Nivesh Kumar, who lived next door.

Narayan, who opposed the relationship, hit the boy with a wooden log and killed him when he found the pair together.

The police have arrested Narayan.

India among top nations in inequality

India stands out as a "poor and very unequal" country, with the top one per cent of the population holding more than one-fifth of the total national income in 2021 and the bottom half just 13 per cent, according to a report.

Titled World Inequality Report 2022, it has been authored by Lucas Chancel, co-director of the World Inequality Lab, and coordinated by several experts, including French economist Thomas Piketty.

It further said India is now among the most unequal countries in the world.

Teen arrested for beheading pregnant sister

Police in Maharashtra have arrested a teenager suspected of beheading his pregnant older sister.

The woman, 19, had married a man without her family's consent, local police officials said.

She was making tea for her brother and mother when she was attacked with a sickle. The teenager and his mother then surrendered to the police in Aurangabad district.

Police suspect they also took a selfie with the woman's head.

Madhya Pradesh woman claims "invisible forces" stealing from her

A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district went to the police last Sunday claiming that some "invisible force" has been stealing her clothes, money and food, besides reducing the weight of her jewellery, an official said.

The sub-engineer sought the police's help to "resolve the theft". The police, however, ruled out any mischief and referred her to a psychiatrist for counselling.

"It is a known fact that the weight of ornaments automatically reduces by some milligrams over time due to their use," a police officer said.

Man claims buffalo "refuses to be milked"

A farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district went to a police station taking along his buffalo complaining that the animal was refusing to be milked and he suspected it to be under the influence of witchcraft.

A video showing the man seeking help from the police in Nayagaon village last Saturday over the issue went viral on social media.

"The villager, identified as Babulal Jatav, 45, submitted a complaint, We are looking into the issue," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Shah.

Rohit to captain India in cricket's shorter formats

Rohit Sharma will captain India in both One-Day and Twenty20 internationals, cricket selectors announced on Wednesday.

Known as "The Hitman" because of his powerful hundreds and six-hitting, Sharma, 34, took over the T20 side in November after India's dismal showing at the World Cup in Dubai and led a series sweep at home against New Zealand. Virat Kohli will helm the three-Test series in South Africa starting on Dec 26.

India top world Test cricket rankings

India's spinners once again bared their fangs, sealing a record 372-run victory over New Zealand in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday to secure a 14th consecutive series triumph at home.

It was the biggest margin of victory by runs for India in a home match, eclipsing their 337-run win against South Africa in a Delhi Test in 2015.

The 1-0 victory meant India have not lost a home series since their 2-1 defeat by England in 2012 and it also helped the side reclaim top spot in the Test rankings, pushing New Zealand to second.