Jeweller sets sparkling record

The New Guinness World Record for Most Diamonds Set in One Ring has been achieved by Mr Kotti Srikanth, owner of The Diamond Store by Chandubhai in Hyderabad.

A total of 7,801 natural diamonds have been used in curating the ring, which has been named The Divine - 7801 Brahma Vajra Kamalam.

The name is inspired by Brahma Kamalam, a rare flower found in the Himalayas which is considered sacred and also has medicinal properties.

The ring was conceptualised in September 2018 and it took about 11 months of dedicated artistic effort and craftsmanship to be completed.

It will be put up for auction online on Nov 13. The reserve price is US$104,692.