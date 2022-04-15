Journalist claims police chained him to bed

The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has sought a report on an incident where a journalist in Balasore was allegedly chained by a policeman to a hospital bed after he was arrested in an assault case.

On Friday, the OHRC directed the Inspector-General (Eastern Range) of the Odisha city to submit a report within 15 days.

Mr Loknath Dalei, 50, a reporter with Odia daily Sambad and TV channel Kanak News, said he was targeted by the local police inspector after he reported about the local administration's failure to curb drug smuggling.

A case was registered against Mr Dalei after home guard Niranjan Rana's two-wheeler hit his motorcycle on April 11. Mr Dalei admitted he snatched the guard's helmet and asked for damages before returning it.

The reporter said Inspector Draupadi Das and another policeman later snatched his handphone after telling him that the guard had registered a case against him.

"I was then arrested. Within moments, I passed out and was sent to the hospital. This (on April 7) morning, I found myself on the floor of the hospital with my left leg chained. The shackle was removed at 11.30am, only after my relatives protested."

Mr Dalei, who said he would file a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission, also said he was assaulted at the local police station.

"This is unfortunate and illegal. The matter has been taken very seriously," said Inspector-General Narasingha Bhol. "If need be, action will be taken against the erring policemen on basis of the probe."

Balasore Superintendent of Police Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra said that he has ordered an investigation and sought a report. A sergeant has been suspended and action is expected to be taken against Inspector Das.

On Monday journalists across Odisha wore black badges and staged protests, while the Editors Guild of India urged the Central government to take immediate action against police excesses against journalists and civil society members.

"At the same time, strict action needs to be taken against those who misuse state power," it said.

In Balasore, journalists formed a protest rally condemning the incident and demanding immediate suspension of Ms Das.

Local legislator Sukanta Nayak accused the inspector of high-handedness. "I have apprised the higher-ups about her arrogance," he said. "The chief minister should take action."

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is from Odisha, said such attacks on journalists need to be condemned. "Action should be taken," he said.

Indo-Asian News Service