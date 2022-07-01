Journalist questioned over 'provocative' tweet

Mr Mohammed Zubair in a police vehicle outside a court in New Delhi. PHOTO: REUTERS

A court in India on Tuesday gave the police four days to question a prominent journalist over a 2018 tweet it described as "highly provocative".

Mr Mohammed Zubair (right), co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News and vocal critic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was arrested on Monday after an anonymous Twitter user lodged a complaint with the authorities over the four-year-old post.

Earlier this month, Mr Zubair drew attention to an incendiary remark about Prophet Mohammad made on TV by a spokesman for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With about half-a-million followers on Twitter, his tweet went viral.

On Tuesday, Mr Zubair appeared in a trial court in New Delhi. His lawyer said the case bordered on the absurd because Mr Zubair had used satire from a Hindi-language movie in his 2018 tweet and there was no evidence that he had hurt religious sentiments.

In the tweet, Mr Zubair shared a clip from legendary filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1983 classic Kissi Se Na Kehna.

The image shows a hotel board that reads "Hanuman Hotel" in Hindi. Paint marks suggest that it was earlier called "Honeymoon Hotel" and "Honeymoon" was changed to "Hanuman".

Mr Zubair wrote in the tweet: "Before 2014: Honeymoon Hotel, After 2014: Hanuman Hotel."

His lawyer Vrinda Grover said: "My client is being targeted for his work. He may be challenging the people who are powerful but that can't be reason why he is targeted."

A Delhi Police statement said Mr Zubair was "evasive on the questions and neither provided the necessary technical equipment for the purpose of the investigation nor cooperated in the investigation".

Senior police officer K.P.S. Malhotra said Mr Zubair's tweet led to a "Twitter storm with hate speeches, detrimental to communal harmony".

The officer added that Mr Zubair was "evasive" and his phone had been formatted. "This formed grounds for arrest," news agency ANI quoted the officer as saying.

Officials in the home ministry and BJP declined to comment on the case as it was still going through the courts.

Some opposition leaders and rights groups condemned Mr Zubair's arrest.

Along with Mr Pratik Sinha, also a co-founder of Alt News, Mr Zubair was shortlisted for the Nobel Peace Prize this year.

"It is absolutely clear that anyone who actively questions the actions of Modi's government or his party officials on public platforms can be easily thrown in prison," said Mr Nirjhari Sinha, managing director of Alt News.

Reuters