Kamala boosts idli's profile

The gentle and safe South Indian idli is kindling global interest after United States Senator and the Democratic Party's vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke about the dish last weekend.

On Saturday, she took a trip down memory lane, recalling her mother's attempts to "instil a love of good idli" in her and sister Maya.

Speaking during an event by "South Asians for Biden" in Washington DC, Mrs Harris said: "Growing up, my mother would take my sister Maya and me back to what was then called Madras because she wanted us to understand where she had come from and where we had ancestry. And, of course, she always wanted to instil in us, a love of good idli."

Mrs Harris' mother Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer researcher, hailed from Chennai in India.

"With the wedding catering business down during the past four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the only good news that came was Kamala Harris talking about idli," said Mr M. Eniyavan, who founded Mallipoo Idli, a restaurant in Chennai.

"When the US presidential or vice-presidential candidate speaks about anything, it is duly taken note of by the world. So idli may also go global soon as the frozen idli concept is being looked at."

Indian celebrity chef Damu, who is also based in Chennai and appears regularly on popular TV cooking shows, said: "Idli will surely kindle more interest in foreign countries. World over, people have become health-conscious and want to have safe food, for which idli qualifies."

He said that, during a visit to a South Indian restaurant in California, he found the majority of the customers were non-Indians.

"Indian cuisine is hugely varied and easily digestible," Mr Damu said.

"After mother's milk, idli is the safest food that can be given to a baby.

"When there isn't sufficient milk or food for the baby owing to poverty, half an idli with a small amount of milk will be sufficient."

For people recovering from surgery or health issues, idli is the safest food to consume as it has no oil and is steamed.

Health authorities say the South Indian string-hopper idiyappam and bread only follow the idli in popularity and health benefits.

Idli is made by steaming the rice-urad dal batter. There are several variants now, including fried idli.

The Kanchipuram idli has divine status. It is offered to Lord Varadharaja Perumal in Kanchipuram, an ancient city in Tamil Nadu.

Some of the other idli variants are rava, millet and the fluffy Kushboo, named after the South Indian actress Khushbu Sundar, who is plump.

Kerala's dosa-like Ramassery idli is also popular.

Idli on its own does not have any taste. It is the sambar, powders and chutneys provided with it that give the flavour.

"One can steam idlis in different shapes so that children don't get bored with it," said Mr Eniyavan, a school dropout who has made Mallipoo Idli into a flourishing business.

"The idli batter is such that one can add carrot, beetroot and pineapple juice and make it interesting for the children."

According to him, idlis will taste even better if tender coconut water is used while making the batter.

"An idli festival is being planned in London," said Mr Eniyavan.

"Once normalcy returns after the Covid-19 pandemic, it will happen, most likely next January."

Already there are several South Indian restaurants in many countries serving the dish.

