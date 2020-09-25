Kangana's jibe at Deepika

Actress Kangana Ranaut (left), who has been claiming that there is a "drug mafia" in Bollywood, has tweeted in response to the summons served on Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

She wrote on Wednesday: "Finally for the first time Bullywood mafia wishing that Sushant wasn't killed and Kangana wasn't pushed against the wall, for the first time they are regretting their cruelty, sadism and silence.

"For the first time they are wishing they could turn back time and bring us back."

She added a smiley face emoji, reported the Pinkvilla website.

Previously, when Times Now flashed parts of an alleged drugs-related WhatsApp conversation between Deepika and her manager, Kangana had tweeted: "Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager: MAAL HAI KYA? #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone."

This was seen as a dig at tweets posted by Deepika immediately after Sushant's death in June in which she had attempted to bust myths around mental health by using the refrain "repeat after me".

On June 15, just a day after Sushant's death, Deepika tweeted: "Repeat after me: Depression is an illness."

In another tweet on June 16, the actress said: "Repeat after me: Depression is a form of mental illness."

Deepika has been vocal about her own struggles with depression.

Kangana herself came under attack on Wednesday with actress and Congress politician Nagma asking why the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has not yet summoned her for questioning after she admitted taking drugs in the past.

"Why has the NCB not summoned Kangana Ranaut who has admitted to have taken drugs? If they could summon other actresses on basis of WhatsApp chat? Hypocrite! And is this the duty of NCB to leak out information to press and malign the image of only female top actresses?" Nagma tweeted.

Recently, a video featuring Kangana went viral in which the actress admits that she was once a drug addict. The video was originally shared by Kangana on her Instagram account in March this year.

Indo-Asian News Service