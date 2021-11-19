Kartarpur Corridor reopens for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations

Sikh pilgrims gesture on Wednesday as they return from Gurdwara Darbar Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan after paying their respects on the occasion of Guru Nanak's birth anniversary.

India allowed thousands of Sikh pilgrims to cross the border into Pakistan from Wednesday, ahead of the birth anniversary celebrations of the religion's founder today.

The Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free crossing allowing Indian Sikhs to visit the temple in Pakistan where Guru Nanak died in 1539, first opened in 2019 for his 550th birth anniversary.

It was closed last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.