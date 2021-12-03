Kashmir's hidden gems

While many travellers to Jammu and Kashmir in India consider Srinagar, the capital, as the main attraction, the union territory's quiet towns Bhaderwah and Bhalessa offer an equally enthralling experience.

Hikers have long enjoyed these picturesque hidden treasures, but now more people are visiting these God-gifted landscapes.

Bhaderwah is a quaint mountainous town on the foothills of the Himalayas in J&K's Doda district. It bewitches with pleasant summer weather and the locals' traditional, simple lifestyle.

It has lush grasslands, sparkling rivers, fertile valleys and distinct flora and fauna.

Situated 1,613m above sea level, this fairy-tale land is a gateway to hundreds of pristine river basins meandering through mountains, alpine valleys marked with ancient temples, deep and silent deodar forests, undiscovered snow peaks and hidden meadows enveloped in wildly growing fuchsia rhododendrons.

Its panoramic views have made it popular even among international travellers who take an active interest in its history, local legends and folklore.

Bhaderwah is also the doorway to nearby mesmerising destinations such as Chinta Valley, Padri Meadow, Neeru River, Seoj Meadow and Sylvan Valley.

Chinta, which is wrapped by dense coniferous forests, houses the Chenab river at an elevation of 1,981m.

Seoj, perfect for romancing with nature, stands out for its river flowing west and paragliding facilities. Sylvan offers conifers, a trek to an archaic Shiva temple and skiing opportunities.

Padri offers a chance to picnic at 3,200m amid thick carpets of wildflowers and berry shrubs. It also has secret waterfalls.

The 200km road from Jammu to Bhaderwah offers splendid views of mountainous terrain, forests and the graceful Neeru river.

Bhalessa, another gem in Doda district, shares its boundaries with the mountains of Kishtwar, Thathri and Bhaderwah and Chamba Valley in Himachal Pradesh.

Bhalessa is derived from the Sanskrit word Bhalla, which means "doing good". The word aptly fits the region's hospitable people and culture.

The town dates back to 1112 AD. It has a vast forest cover which allowed it to remain a secret to the world for centuries. Its natural meadows are gifted with lush green tress.

The area has two enchanting valleys: Bonjwah and Bhalessa.

Bonjwah captivates with its multiple streams while Bhalessa houses the Kalgoni stream. Both the valleys meet at Donadi and merge into the Chenab, a sight to behold.

Bhalessa's mountainous meadows (known locally as Dhar) such as Chashool, Kanthi, Soin Bhagar and Bal Padri, have innumerable trekking routes.

Indo-Asian News Service